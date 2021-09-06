Loretta Lynn Recruits Garth Brooks, Luke Bryan, More For Hometown Rising Benefit

Event poster

Country music legend Loretta Lynn has recruited Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs to join her at the Gand Ole Opry House on September 13th for a special benefit show to raise funds for flood relief in Tennessee.

The special event has been dubbed "Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising" Flood Relief Benefit Concert and we were sent the following details: Heartbroken by the devastation just west of Nashville in Dickson and Humphreys Counties, the latter of which country music icon Loretta Lynn calls home, the coal miner's daughter quickly jumped into action to support her community by calling on superstar friends Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood, Luke Bryan and Luke Combs for a benefit concert, with even more artists to be announced soon. Proceeds from the event set for broadcast and live stream from the Grand Ole Opry House on Monday, September 13 at 7 p.m. CT will directly support United Way of Humphreys County.



"I am so honored that so many of our friends are coming together to show so much love for our neighbors and community after such a devastating loss," shares Lynn. "You know, we've all needed help from time-to-time, and that's why when we can give back, we do."



Tickets to the benefit concert go on sale today at 10 a.m. CT via Opry.com and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket prices begin at $65.



The special event will broadcast live on Circle Network at 8/7c in addition to live streaming on Circle All Access via Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. A joint venture between Opry Entertainment Group and Gray Television, Circle is available to watch on Circle and Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV and other TV affiliates. Click HERE to learn how to tune in.

"United Way of Humphreys County has been dedicated to our communities for years, and we established the Humphreys County Flood Relief Fund to get immediate and long-term needs met for all the flood victims," notes Executive Director Nioka Curtis. "We had no idea this would be one of the worst floods in our history, but our community will be whole again. It's UWHC's goal to help make that happen as quickly as possible with the help of our generous donors. From the rental deposits and down payments necessary for people to get re-housed, to remodeling, replacing clothing and rebuilding their lives, we want to make sure their needs are met and we will continue our fight to make that happen."



The devastating floods rushed through rural Tennessee on Saturday, August 17 after the area received more than 15 inches of rain over a six-hour period, leading to flash flooding that took the lives of 20 people - including the Lynn family's own longtime ranch hand Wayne Spears - and destroyed hundreds of homes. While the community has come together to support those affected, the effects of the storm will be long lasting and the efforts of the concert beneficiary, United Way of Humphreys County, will be crucial.

Related Stories

Loretta Lynn Falls And Breaks Her Hip

News > Loretta Lynn