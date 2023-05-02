Nick Lowe's Dig My Mood Expanded For 25th Anniversary

(PR) Yep Roc Records celebrates the 25th anniversary of Nick Lowe's Dig My Mood with a deluxe reissue available on LP and digital formats on July 28. The limited edition anniversary LP, pressed on blue vinyl with a bonus 10-inch EP pressed on yellow vinyl, will be limited to 1,500 copies worldwide.

The bonus EP features the rare studio track, "I'll Give You All Night to Stop," plus four live performances recorded at Club Quattro, Tokyo, Japan over two shows in March 1998, all previously unavailable digitally and on vinyl. The album and bonus EP will also be available at all DSPs and today Lowe shares one of the bonus tracks "I'll Give You All Night to Stop."

Following 1994's acclaimed The Impossible Bird, Lowe continued to write about love and hardship through a sophisticated lens on Dig My Mood, including celebrated staples like "You Inspire Me" and "Man That I've Become," both fixtures of his setlists a quarter-century later. With 1998's Dig My Mood, which marked the second masterpiece of his "worldly balladeer" and "elder statesman of rock and roll" chapter, he left behind the ironic power pop persona of his 'Jesus of Cool' days.

With Lowe's razor-sharp songwriting at the forefront, Dig My Mood also includes a selection of tasteful covers including Henry McCullough's "Failed Christian" and Ivory Joe Hunter's "Cold Grey Light of Dawn." Another masterclass example of Lowe's strength as a composer and performer, the album garnered rave reviews with No Depression declaring that "Lowe has never sounded better." Dig My Mood became the middle entry in the widely-celebrated Brentford Trilogy of albums that Lowe released between 1994 and 2001.

Recorded and mixed between at RAK Studios, St. John's Wood; London; September Sound, Twickenham, London; The Bonaparte Rooms, St. Margaret's, London; and R.G. Jones Studio, Wimbledon, London, the album was produced by Nick Lowe and Neil Brockbank, and mixed by Neil Brockbank.

This summer and fall, Lowe will embark on a 27-date U.S. tour with dates that include solo shows and with Los Straitjackets and Elvis Costello & The Imposters; a complete list of dates is below.

Dig My Mood Tracklisting:

1. Faithless Lover

2. Lonesome Reverie

3. You Inspire Me

4. What Lack of Love Has Done

5. Time I Took a Holiday

6. Failed Christian

7. Man That I've Become

8. Freezing

9. High on a Hilltop

10. Lead Me Not

11. I Must Be Getting Over You

12. Cold Grey Light of Dawn

Bonus Tracks:

13. I'll Give You All Night To Stop

14. Soulful Wind (Live in Japan)

15. She Don't Love Nobody (Live in Japan)

16. Cruel To Be Kind (Live in Japan)

17. Half a Boy and Half a Man (Live in Japan)

Nick Lowe: On Tour

May 13 - Old Town School of Folk Music - Chicago, IL #

May 14 - Space - Evanston, IL #

June 7 - Queen Elizabeth Theatre - Vancouver, Canada*

June 9 - Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery - Woodinville, WA*

June 10 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR*

June 11 - Silver Legacy Resort Casino - Reno, NV*

June 13 - Golden Gate Theater - San Francisco, CA*

June 14 - Majestic Ventura Theater - Ventura, CA*

June 16 - Greek Theatre - Los Angeles, CA*

June 17 - Palms Casino Resort - Las Vegas, NV*

June 18 - Arizona Financial Theatre - Phoenix, AZ*

June 20 - The Criterion - Oklahoma City, OK*

June 21 - Steelhouse Omaha - Omaha, NE*

June 23 - The Venue at Horseshoe Casino - Hammond, IN*

June 25 - Brown County Music Center - Nashville, IN*

June 28 - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre - Rochester Hills, MI*

July 1 - Tanglewood - Lenox, MA*

July 2 - Casino Ballroom - Hampton Beach, NC*

July 5 - Hartford Healthcare Amphitheatre - Bridgeport, CT*

July 6 - MGM Music Hall - Boston, MA*

July 8 - Landmark Theatre - Syracuse, NY*

July 9 - The Lyric - Baltimore, MD*

July 10 - The Birchmere - Alexandria, VA ^

July 12 - The Beacon - New York, NY*

July 13 - The Beacon - New York, NY*

July 14 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA*

July 15 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury, NJ ^

# Nick Lowe solo headlining show

* Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets supporting Elvis Costello & The Imposters

^ Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets headlining show

