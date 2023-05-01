.

Parker McCollum Adds New Shows Following Stagecoach Debut

05-01-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Parker McCollum Tour poster
Tour poster

(True Public Relations) Multi-Platinum selling Country music artist, Parker McCollum, made his Stagecoach debut this weekend, thrilling thousands of fans during a show-stopping performance of some of his biggest hits including the Double-Platinum "Pretty Heart," Platinum "To Be Loved By You" and his current radio single and Gold certified, "Handle On You," off his upcoming album, Never Enough (via MCA Nashville) out on May 12th.

Also playing at this year's Stagecoach Music Festival was global superstar, Diplo, who recently released his latest collab album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 - Swamp Savant. Parker teamed up with the famed DJ/Producer for their track, "Lonely Long," which is featured on the project.

Today, McCollum is announcing two newly added tour stops for his West Coast fans:

October 13, 2023
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
San Diego, CA

October 14, 2023
YouTube Theater
Los Angeles, CA

Related Stories
Parker McCollum Adds New Shows Following Stagecoach Debut

Parker McCollum Shares 'Tails I Lose'

Parker McCollum Announces New Fall Tour Dates And Rocks The Tonight Show

Parker McCollum's 'Handle On You' Goes Gold

Parker McCollum Making His The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Debut

More Parker McCollum News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Aerosmith Announce Farewell Tour - Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote- KK’s Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno- more

Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote- KK’s Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno To Support At Debut Show- more

The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'- Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!

Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre

Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix

Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!

Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival

Latest News

Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Tim Bachman Dead At 71

Metallica Kick Off M72 World Tour

The Cars In The Studio For Debut Album's 45th Anniversary

Bleed the Sky Share 'Soul Collapse' Visualizer

Aerosmith Announce Peace Out Farewell Tour

Alice Cooper Expands 'School's Out' For Reissue

Guns N' Roses Share 2017 Performance Of 'Patience'

Singled Out: Run Katie Run's Don't Live Patiently