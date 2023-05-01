Parker McCollum Adds New Shows Following Stagecoach Debut

(True Public Relations) Multi-Platinum selling Country music artist, Parker McCollum, made his Stagecoach debut this weekend, thrilling thousands of fans during a show-stopping performance of some of his biggest hits including the Double-Platinum "Pretty Heart," Platinum "To Be Loved By You" and his current radio single and Gold certified, "Handle On You," off his upcoming album, Never Enough (via MCA Nashville) out on May 12th.
Also playing at this year's Stagecoach Music Festival was global superstar, Diplo, who recently released his latest collab album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 - Swamp Savant. Parker teamed up with the famed DJ/Producer for their track, "Lonely Long," which is featured on the project.
Today, McCollum is announcing two newly added tour stops for his West Coast fans:
October 13, 2023
Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
San Diego, CA
October 14, 2023
YouTube Theater
Los Angeles, CA
Parker McCollum Shares 'Tails I Lose'
Parker McCollum Announces New Fall Tour Dates And Rocks The Tonight Show
Parker McCollum's 'Handle On You' Goes Gold
Parker McCollum Making His The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Debut
Aerosmith Announce Farewell Tour - Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote- KK’s Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno- more
Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote- KK’s Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno To Support At Debut Show- more
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'- Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'- more
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Bachman-Turner Overdrive's Tim Bachman Dead At 71
Metallica Kick Off M72 World Tour
The Cars In The Studio For Debut Album's 45th Anniversary
Bleed the Sky Share 'Soul Collapse' Visualizer
Aerosmith Announce Peace Out Farewell Tour
Alice Cooper Expands 'School's Out' For Reissue
Guns N' Roses Share 2017 Performance Of 'Patience'
Singled Out: Run Katie Run's Don't Live Patiently