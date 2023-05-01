Parker McCollum Adds New Shows Following Stagecoach Debut

(True Public Relations) Multi-Platinum selling Country music artist, Parker McCollum, made his Stagecoach debut this weekend, thrilling thousands of fans during a show-stopping performance of some of his biggest hits including the Double-Platinum "Pretty Heart," Platinum "To Be Loved By You" and his current radio single and Gold certified, "Handle On You," off his upcoming album, Never Enough (via MCA Nashville) out on May 12th.

Also playing at this year's Stagecoach Music Festival was global superstar, Diplo, who recently released his latest collab album, Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2 - Swamp Savant. Parker teamed up with the famed DJ/Producer for their track, "Lonely Long," which is featured on the project.

Today, McCollum is announcing two newly added tour stops for his West Coast fans:

October 13, 2023

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

San Diego, CA

October 14, 2023

YouTube Theater

Los Angeles, CA

