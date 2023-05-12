Parker McCollum Celebrating Album Release With 'Burn It Down' Video Premiere

(MCA Nashville) Parker McCollum, has released his new album, Never Enough, out now. Fans can tune in today at 3:45pm CT for the explosive music video premiere of Never Enough track, "Burn It Down" on YouTube. Directed by Dustin Haney and filmed in the desolate New Mexico desert, the blazing video evokes the feelings of erasing a past relationship from your life and starting over. McCollum will celebrate the premiere with an exclusive After Party Livestream available to YouTube Premium members.

"It was an absolute thrill to film this video out in the middle of the desert in New Mexico and spending all day long blowing stuff up and lighting my feet on fire," shares McCollum. Great having my band out there with me and Hillary Lindsay, who sang backup vocals on the song, be part of the music video. Super grateful for that experience and hope everybody digs it!"

Tonight, Storme Warren hosts the Never Enough Album Special on SiriusXM The Highway, as McCollum performs and shares the stories behind the songs from Never Enough. Tune in at 8pm ET/7pm CT as it airs from SiriusXM's Music City Theater.

Never Enough releases on the heels of McCollum's third consecutive #1 smash, "Handle On You." The album bristles with honesty and attitude, pairing equal parts rock guitar and country songwriting.

"This album, Never Enough, is probably my favorite record I've ever put out!" shares McCollum. "Some seriously personal songs on this record and I think some of my best songwriting. It's very honest, very authentic, very genuine, and I hope that comes across in every song."

Produced by Jon Randall, Never Enough pairs McCollum with some of the most esteemed songwriters from Texas to Music Row on 15 tracks that underscore authenticity, vulnerability, and a little bit of defiance.

Parker McCollum's Never Enough Track List:

1. "Hurricane" (Parker McCollum, David Lee Murphy, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers)

2. "Best I Never Had" (Parker McCollum, Will Bundy, Brett James)

3. "Things I Never Told You" (Monty Criswell, Lynn Hutton, Taylor Phillips)

4. "Burn It Down" (Parker McCollum, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)

5. "Stoned" (Parker McCollum, Mark Holman, Brett James)

6. "Handle On You" (Parker McCollum, Monty Criswell)

7. "Lessons From An Old Man" (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, Liz Rose)

8. "Tough People Do" (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)

9. "Speed" (Parker McCollum, Ryan Beaver)

10. "Tails I Lose" (Parker McCollum, Wade Bowen, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

11. "I Ain't Going Nowhere" (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, Liz Rose)

12. "Too Tight This Time" (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)

13. "Don't Blame Me" (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)

14. "Have Your Heart Again" (Parker McCollum, Ashley Gorley, Lee Miller)

15. "Wheel" (Parker McCollum, Jon Randall, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)

Produced by Jon Randall

Stream the album here.

