Parker McCollum Hosts Never Enough Album Release Party

(MCA Nashville) Multi-Platinum MCA Nashville singer/songwriter Parker McCollum toasted the upcoming release of his new album, Never Enough, with a star-studded celebration hosted by Lucchese last night (5/9) in Frisco, TX.
McCollum, alongside family, friends, industry, and high-profile guests stepped into an immersive album experience as excitement builds for Never Enough ahead of its Friday (5/12) release.
Lucchese teamed up with UMG Nashville and McCollum to thoughtfully transform each space throughout Dee Lincoln Prime, all rooms paying tribute to a track from Never Enough. The "Burn it Down" room featured custom Lucchese candles and cigars, while the "Handle On You" room nodded to the song's dark bar and whiskey themes with Crown Royal. A "Hurricane" room boasted a southern-Louisiana aesthetic with a raw bar and hurricanes for sipping, and the "Tails I Lose" space was complete with an old school jukebox and disco ball.
Never Enough releases on the heels of McCollum's third consecutive #1 smash, "Handle On You." The album bristles with honesty and attitude, shot through with equal parts rock guitar and country songwriting. Produced by Jon Randall, Never Enough pairs McCollum with some of the most esteemed songwriters from Texas to Music Row on 15 tracks that underscore authenticity, vulnerability, and a little bit of defiance.
Parker McCollum's Never Enough Track List:
1. "Hurricane" (Parker McCollum, David Lee Murphy, Jon Randall, Randy Rogers)
2. "Best I Never Had" (Parker McCollum, Will Bundy, Brett James)
3. "Things I Never Told You" (Monty Criswell, Lynn Hutton, Taylor Phillips)
4. "Burn It Down" (Parker McCollum, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose)
5. "Stoned" (Parker McCollum, Mark Holman, Brett James)
6. "Handle On You" (Parker McCollum, Monty Criswell)
7. "Lessons From An Old Man" (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, Liz Rose)
8. "Tough People Do" (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)
9. "Speed" (Parker McCollum, Ryan Beaver)
10. "Tails I Lose" (Parker McCollum, Wade Bowen, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)
11. "I Ain't Going Nowhere" (Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Lee Miller, Jon Randall, Liz Rose)
12. "Too Tight This Time" (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)
13. "Don't Blame Me" (Parker McCollum, Brett James, Jon Randall)
14. "Have Your Heart Again" (Parker McCollum, Ashley Gorley, Lee Miller)
15. "Wheel" (Parker McCollum, Jon Randall, Brad Warren, Brett Warren)
Produced by Jon Randall
