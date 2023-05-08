.

Parker McCollum Scores His Third Consecutive No. 1 Hit With 'Handle On You'

05-08-2023

Parker McCollum Single art
Single art

(True Public Relations) Award-winning and multi-Platinum selling Country artist, Parker McCollum, has earned his third consecutive #1 with his massive hit "Handle On You."

The song tops the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart, following McCollum's prior #1 hits, his multi-Platinum debut "Pretty Heart," and Platinum "To Be Loved By You." "Handle On You" is the lead single from his highly anticipated forthcoming album, Never Enough, out on May 12th.

"Thank y'all for making "Handle On You" my third #1! Releasing a new album with a #1 already on it is really special and I'm glad Country radio digs it. Thank you to my fans and thank you Country Radio!" -Parker McCollum

