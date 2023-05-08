Parker McCollum Scores His Third Consecutive No. 1 Hit With 'Handle On You'

(True Public Relations) Award-winning and multi-Platinum selling Country artist, Parker McCollum, has earned his third consecutive #1 with his massive hit "Handle On You."
The song tops the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart, following McCollum's prior #1 hits, his multi-Platinum debut "Pretty Heart," and Platinum "To Be Loved By You." "Handle On You" is the lead single from his highly anticipated forthcoming album, Never Enough, out on May 12th.
"Thank y'all for making "Handle On You" my third #1! Releasing a new album with a #1 already on it is really special and I'm glad Country radio digs it. Thank you to my fans and thank you Country Radio!" -Parker McCollum
Parker McCollum Adds New Shows Following Stagecoach Debut
Parker McCollum Shares 'Tails I Lose'
Parker McCollum Announces New Fall Tour Dates And Rocks The Tonight Show
Parker McCollum's 'Handle On You' Goes Gold
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song- Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'- more
Metallica Share 'You Must Burn!' Video- The Smashing Pumpkins Paid Ransom To Hacker Over Leaked Songs- more
Parker McCollum Scores His Third Consecutive No.- Sam Hunt Visits 'Outskirts' With New Video- Dolly Parton- more
Gin Blossoms and Sugar Ray Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour- Earth, Wind & Fire Returning To The Venetian Resort Las Vegas- more
Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares New Mammoth WVH Song 'Like A Pastime'
Motorhead Animated For Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'
Rolling Stones in The Studio For 'Some Girls' Anniversary
Ringo Starr Announces Fall Tour for His All Starr Band
Seven Kingdoms Premiere 'A Silent Remedy' Video
Will Haven Announce New Album With '5 Of Fire' Video Release
The Fixx Expand 'Every Five Seconds' For Deluxe Version
Dayseeker Release 'Homesick' Video