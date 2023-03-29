Parker McCollum's 'Handle On You' Goes Gold

Photo courtesy True Public Relations

(True Public Relations) Parker McCollum's meteoric rise continues with the RIAA Gold certification of his current hit single, "Handle On You." The track is his fastest growing single (in both digital streams and on the radio chart,) surpassing 120 million global streams and is currently in the Top 5 and climbing at Country radio. Yesterday, McCollum was presented with a plaque by UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe and RIAA's Jackie Jones to commemorate the accomplishment.

"Another Gold record - what an awesome thing to be able to say! I can't thank the fans enough for always showing up. Y'all keep this whole thing going and I couldn't do it without you." - Parker McCollum

"Parker McCollum is a redefining, culture shaping artist," shares Mabe. "At a time when star power is being undervalued and streaming metrics are crowned king, Parker proves that you can have, and be, both. Parker is a very important artist for the future of country music and we are beyond blessed that he is helping define our next era of country music at Universal Music Group Nashville." Cindy Mabe (President, UMG Nashville)

"The RIAA is excited to share in this incredible accomplishment with Parker, his team and everyone at UMG Nashville. RIAA certifications are earned solely based on what the fans are choosing to listen to. Seeing this song get certified so quickly is a true testament to the impact Parker has on his fans." Jackie Jones (SVP, Artist & Industry Relations, RIAA)

Tune-in this Thursday, March 30th to "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on NBC as McCollum makes his debut on the show, performing "Handle On You." The track is the lead single from his forthcoming album, Never Enough, out May 12th.

