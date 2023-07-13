.

Reba McEntire Announces Special Ryman Event

07-13-2023

Reba News Event poster July 13, 2023
Event poster

(The GreenRoom) Reba McEntire will celebrate the release of her upcoming lifestyle book with a one-night-only special event, "Not That Fancy: An Evening with Reba & Friends" set for November 5 at 7:30 pm at Nashville's iconic Ryman Auditorium.

Reba's former Reba co-star Melissa Peterman will host the event, which will be an evening of stories with Reba at the Mother Church. All tickets will include a complimentary copy of Reba's new book: Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. Tickets go on sale here. July 14.

Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots is set to release Tuesday, October 10. It is an enchanting collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, tips, and recipes from Reba McEntire.

Not That Fancy includes over 50 recipes (desserts, meats, sides, and cocktails) from Reba's family traditions and her restaurant Reba's Place (Atoka, Oklahoma); never-before-seen photographs and never-before-told stories from Reba's personal and professional life (ranching with her Daddy, pranks with Brooks & Dunn, falling in love over a plate of tater tots); and simple, not-that-fancy lifestyle tips (how to achieve Reba's signature hairstyle, design a down-to-earth date night, play a mean game of cards).

