Reba McEntire Extends Run With The Voice

Photo courtesy The GreenRoom

(The GreenRoom) NBC's 'The Voice' announced today that Reba McEntire will extend her run with the beloved show for back-to-back seasons, officially signing on for Season 25. Already confirmed for the coaching panel for Season 24, Reba will reclaim her red chair alongside John Legend, Chance the Rapper, and Dan + Shay for Season 25. The country music superstar will draw from her iconic career as she shares her expertise with hopeful up-and-comers.

Reba is set to release her upcoming lifestyle book Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. Set to go on sale Tuesday, October 10, the book is an enchanting collection of funny, poignant, and deeply personal stories, photos, lifestyle tips, and recipes.

In conjunction with the book, Reba will release an accompanying album also titled NOT THAT FANCY. Reba teamed up with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb to record stripped-down versions of some of Reba's most iconic songs. The 14-track collection will also feature a brand new single "Seven Minutes In Heaven." The album is set to release Friday, October 6

