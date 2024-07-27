Reba McEntire Shares 'I Can't' Video

(The GreenRoom) Reba McEntire has unveiled the official music video for her "driving, dramatic, soulful" (NBC Insider) new single "I Can't." Directed by Dano Cerny, the epic landscape-driven video showcases stunning visuals and dancers whose movements are inspired by the song's lyrics.

In classic Reba fashion, the video features the iconic entertainer in striking outfits artfully reinforcing the narrative of a resilient soul rising above the turmoil of a tumultuous relationship's end, seeking higher ground and new beginnings.

Touted as "anthemic" (American Songwriter), "I Can't" drew praise after premiering on NBC's The Voice, followed by an unforgettable performance on the Academy of Country Music Awards.

This fall, Reba will return to television sets across the country as she continues as a coach on Season 26 of NBC's The Voice, which debuts Monday, Sept. 23. Reba also stars in and executive produces on the forthcoming sitcom Happy's Place, which will premiere Friday, Oct. 18 on NBC.

