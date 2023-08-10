Reba To Livestream Madison Square Garden Concert

(The GreenRoom) Fans across the world can relive Reba McEntire's electric Madison Square Garden concert during a special global streaming event Sunday, August 13th at 7pm ET.
The performance marks Reba's first time headlining the iconic venue and the grand finale of her acclaimed Reba: Live In Concert tour. Now, fans will be able to enjoy this unforgettable evening via Veeps.com and the Veeps app on Roku, Apple TV, iOS, and Android.
Livestream viewers can experience the magic of Reba's "glitzy, cinematic" (Billboard) live show, complete with pyrotechnics, outfit changes, and appearances from Terri Clark and The Isaacs.
Tickets are available to purchase at Veeps.com/Reba for $19.99 or as part of an exclusive $44.99 bundle which includes a discounted pre-order of Reba's upcoming book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. The book is scheduled for release on October 10. All stream tickets will include a 7-day rewatch window.
In conjunction with the upcoming book, Reba will also release an accompanying album, NOT THAT FANCY, produced in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb. The 14-track collection will feature stripped-down versions of some of Reba's most iconic songs, as well as a brand new single "Seven Minutes In Heaven." The album is set to release on Friday, October 6.
