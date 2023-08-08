Riot Fest Announces 2023 Aftershows

Event poster

(WP) It wouldn't be Riot Fest without a an epic roster of aftershows, spanning from Sept 13-17. From The Interrupters to Godspeed! You Black Emperor to Ride, Tegan and Sara, Pup, Frank Turner,

Thursday, Kim Gordon, Danzig and more, there is something for every fan.

Riot Fest features headliners Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, and Queens of the Stone Age. This stellar array of top-billed talent will be rounded out by Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, AFI and dozens of other fan favorites .

Since the Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service show at Salt Shed sold out, Riot Fest is the place to see them live. 1-Day, 2-Day and 3-Day Tickets are on sale now here..

AFTER SHOWS

Wednesday, September 13

Bottom Lounge

Tegan and Sara with Carlie Hanson

Doors: 7 PM // 17+

Thursday, September 14

Bottom Lounge

Bayside with Hawthorne Heights

Doors: 7 PM // 17+

Friday, September 15

Concord Music Hall

Pup with Snotty Nose Rez Kids

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Friday, September 15

Bottom Lounge

Ride with Synergy

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Friday, September 15

Chop Shop

Frank Turner with Rebuilder

Doors: 10 PM // 18+

Friday, September 15

Empty Bottle

Nothing & High Vis

Doors: 10 PM // 21+

Friday, September 15

Cobra Lounge

The Wrecks with Worry Club

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Friday, September 15

House of Blues

Emo Night Brooklyn

Doors: 10 PM // 21+

Saturday, September 16

Concord Music Hall

The Interrupters with FEA

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Saturday, September 16

Metro

Thursday (War All The Time album play) & Braid

Doors: 10 PM // 18+

Saturday, September 16

Bottom Lounge

Godspeed! You Black Emperor

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Saturday, September 16

Chop Shop

The Black Angels with Convert

Doors: 10 PM // 18+

Saturday, September 16

Empty Bottle

Kim Gordon

Doors: 10 PM // 21+

Saturday, September 16

Reggies

H2O

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Saturday, September 16

Cobra Lounge

Plosivs with Hotline TNT

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Saturday, September 16

House of Blues

Gimme Gimme Disco

Doors 10 PM // 21+

Sunday, September 17

Aragon Ballroom

Danzig (Performing the Classic First Danzig Album in its Entirety)

Behemoth

Twin Temple

Midnight

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Sunday, September 17

Concord Music Hall

Sleeping with Sirens with Calva Louise

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Sunday, September 17

Empty Bottle

Yard Act

Doors: 10 PM // 21+

Sunday, September 17

Reggies

The Bronx & Earth Crisis

Doors: 10 PM // 17+

Related Stories

Riot Fest Announce Full Album Performances For 2023 Event

Riot Fest Announces Single Day Lineups

Foo Fighters, The Cure, QOTSA Lead Riot Fest Lineup

Thursday, Alexisonfire and More To Play Riot Fest After Shows

More Riot Fest News