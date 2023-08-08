Riot Fest Announces 2023 Aftershows

(WP) It wouldn't be Riot Fest without a an epic roster of aftershows, spanning from Sept 13-17. From The Interrupters to Godspeed! You Black Emperor to Ride, Tegan and Sara, Pup, Frank Turner,
Thursday, Kim Gordon, Danzig and more, there is something for every fan.
Riot Fest features headliners Foo Fighters, The Cure, The Postal Service, Death Cab for Cutie, and Queens of the Stone Age. This stellar array of top-billed talent will be rounded out by Turnstile, The Mars Volta, Mr. Bungle, Tegan and Sara, 100 Gecs, The Gaslight Anthem, Death Grips, AFI and dozens of other fan favorites .
Since the Death Cab for Cutie/The Postal Service show at Salt Shed sold out, Riot Fest is the place to see them live. 1-Day, 2-Day and 3-Day Tickets are on sale now here..
AFTER SHOWS
Wednesday, September 13
Bottom Lounge
Tegan and Sara with Carlie Hanson
Doors: 7 PM // 17+
Thursday, September 14
Bottom Lounge
Bayside with Hawthorne Heights
Doors: 7 PM // 17+
Friday, September 15
Concord Music Hall
Pup with Snotty Nose Rez Kids
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Friday, September 15
Bottom Lounge
Ride with Synergy
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Friday, September 15
Chop Shop
Frank Turner with Rebuilder
Doors: 10 PM // 18+
Friday, September 15
Empty Bottle
Nothing & High Vis
Doors: 10 PM // 21+
Friday, September 15
Cobra Lounge
The Wrecks with Worry Club
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Friday, September 15
House of Blues
Emo Night Brooklyn
Doors: 10 PM // 21+
Saturday, September 16
Concord Music Hall
The Interrupters with FEA
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Saturday, September 16
Metro
Thursday (War All The Time album play) & Braid
Doors: 10 PM // 18+
Saturday, September 16
Bottom Lounge
Godspeed! You Black Emperor
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Saturday, September 16
Chop Shop
The Black Angels with Convert
Doors: 10 PM // 18+
Saturday, September 16
Empty Bottle
Kim Gordon
Doors: 10 PM // 21+
Saturday, September 16
Reggies
H2O
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Saturday, September 16
Cobra Lounge
Plosivs with Hotline TNT
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Saturday, September 16
House of Blues
Gimme Gimme Disco
Doors 10 PM // 21+
Sunday, September 17
Aragon Ballroom
Danzig (Performing the Classic First Danzig Album in its Entirety)
Behemoth
Twin Temple
Midnight
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Sunday, September 17
Concord Music Hall
Sleeping with Sirens with Calva Louise
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Sunday, September 17
Empty Bottle
Yard Act
Doors: 10 PM // 21+
Sunday, September 17
Reggies
The Bronx & Earth Crisis
Doors: 10 PM // 17+
Riot Fest Announce Full Album Performances For 2023 Event
Riot Fest Announces Single Day Lineups
Foo Fighters, The Cure, QOTSA Lead Riot Fest Lineup
Thursday, Alexisonfire and More To Play Riot Fest After Shows
The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed- Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video- more
Carrie Underwood Rocks Guns N' Roses North American Tour-Avenged Sevenfold Top Rock Chart With 'Nobody' - more
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Three Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day Two Report
Lollapalooza 2023 - Day One Report
Caught In The Act: Reverend Horton Heat and The Delta Bombers Rock Chicago
RockPile: Peter Frampton Super Audio CDs
The Allman Betts Family Revival Dates and All-Star Lineup Revealed
Dokken Announce New Album With 'Fugitive' Video
Duran Duran Precursor T.V. Eye Release Their Complete Recorded History
Breakfast With The Beatles Celebrating 40th Anniversary
Jared James Nichols Announces Fall Tour
Celebrating The Life Of John Lawton Double Album Released
Tommy Emmanuel And Raul Malo Release 'Far Away Places' Video
Steely Dan Launch Reissue Program With Remastered 'Aja'