Riot Fest Changing Things Up

(Western Publicity) Last night, Riot Fest founder Mike Petrynshyn released a video statement announcing the exit of the fest from Douglass Park and the unveiling of RiotLand and the line-up this morning.
In the statement, Petryshyn said the following, "So, it became evident change was needed. Riot Fest will be leaving Douglass Park. And-allow me to be as clear as the azure sky of the deepest summer-our exodus is solely because of the Chicago Park District. Their lack of care for the community, you, and us, ultimately left us no choice.
"But then there's Alderwoman Monique Scott. She is righteous. Caring. Passionate. She is one of us. The hardest conversation I've had regarding our departure was with her. It was filled with tears and sadness because Riot Fest has real meaning within the 24th Ward and vice versa. We're not abandoning the community here... we're taking them on this journey as well.
"Though our curtains may have closed in Douglass Park, another one has opened.
"It's called RiotLand.
"It's something like you've never seen before. And it's far overdue."
"The virtual gates of RiotLand open at 10:00 am central time, fans will be able to take a sneak peek into RiotLand's digital portal, knowing they will also see the town of RiotLand in its physical form come September.
"Lineup and tickets go on sale at 11:00am this morning - here
Reunited Slayer To Rock Riot Fest
Riot Mike Reveals Autism Diagnosis
Riot Fest Announces 2023 Aftershows
Riot Fest Announce Full Album Performances For 2023 Event
Judas Priest Announce New Invincible Shield Tour Leg- Motley Crue's John 5 Shares 'A Hollywood Story' Video- more
5FDP Score 11th Consecutive No. 1- Pink Floyd Legend David Gilmour Adds Date To Luck and Strange Tour- more
Jelly Roll Takes 'Halfway To Hell' To No. 1- Dierks Bentley Kicks Off Gravel & Gold Tour- Russell Dickerson- more
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 2
Father's Day Gift Guide Part 1
Hot In The City: Meet Ozzy Osbourne at Mad Monster Party Arizona 2024
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Florida's Adventure Coast is Ready for Scallops!
Deep Inside the Blues: Photographs and Interviews by Margo Cooper
Godsmack's Faceless Coming To Vinyl For First Time
Dan Lorenzo Guest Hosting On Ozzy's Boneyard
Singled Out: Nightjacket's All Of My Friends
Judas Priest Announce New Invincible Shield Tour Leg
Motley Crue's John 5 Shares 'A Hollywood Story' Video
Alkaline Trio Announce Blood, Hair, and Eyeballs The Tour Dates
Jinjer Announces 2024 North American Headline Tour