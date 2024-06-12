Riot Fest Changing Things Up

(Western Publicity) Last night, Riot Fest founder Mike Petrynshyn released a video statement announcing the exit of the fest from Douglass Park and the unveiling of RiotLand and the line-up this morning.

In the statement, Petryshyn said the following, "So, it became evident change was needed. Riot Fest will be leaving Douglass Park. And-allow me to be as clear as the azure sky of the deepest summer-our exodus is solely because of the Chicago Park District. Their lack of care for the community, you, and us, ultimately left us no choice.

"But then there's Alderwoman Monique Scott. She is righteous. Caring. Passionate. She is one of us. The hardest conversation I've had regarding our departure was with her. It was filled with tears and sadness because Riot Fest has real meaning within the 24th Ward and vice versa. We're not abandoning the community here... we're taking them on this journey as well.

"Though our curtains may have closed in Douglass Park, another one has opened.

"It's called RiotLand.

"It's something like you've never seen before. And it's far overdue."

"The virtual gates of RiotLand open at 10:00 am central time, fans will be able to take a sneak peek into RiotLand's digital portal, knowing they will also see the town of RiotLand in its physical form come September.

"Lineup and tickets go on sale at 11:00am this morning - here

