Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal Launch RumbleStrip Records

(Kid Logic) Renowned singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash and six-time Grammy winning producer John Leventhal are excited to announce the formation of RumbleStrip Records, the natural culmination of 30 years of collaboration and partnership.

The label will be home to special projects, archives and reissues, including the first vinyl pressing of Rosanne's landmark release,The Wheel, remastered as an expanded edition to celebrate the album's 30th anniversary. Recorded in the early '90s when Cash first moved to New York City, The Wheel was produced by Leventhal-her eventual life partner-and sparked a reinvention of her sound and career.

RumbleStrip is also planning to release a series that re-explores Rosanne's recently-acquired catalog of master recordings from 1978-1993. In early 2024, the label will release Leventhal's first solo album.

RumbleStrip is pleased to partner with the industry stalwart Thirty Tigers for distribution. "I have listened to Rosanne Cash's music ever since Seven Year Ache came out, and I was working in record stores," says Thirty Tigers founder, David Macias. "She has continued to grow and push the boundaries of her creative powers. I respect her immensely. She is a vital artist, and I am so thrilled that she has agreed to team up with Thirty Tigers."

Rosanne adds, "John and I are excited about starting our own label, and we are tremendously grateful to be partnered with Thirty Tigers, who know how to get it done!"

Rosanne's long-standing, exclusive partnership with Blue Note records remains intact for her upcoming solo releases. Eventually, Rosanne and John look forward to bringing new or unknown and undervalued artists to the RumbleStrip label.

