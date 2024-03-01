Rosanne Cash Receives Honorary Membership to the American Academy of Arts and Letters

(Kid Logic) Renowned singer-songwriter Rosanne Cash has received an honorary membership to the American Academy of Arts and Letters, an honor society of the country's leading architects, artists, composers, and writers. Current honorary members include Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Martin Scorcese and Spike Lee-creators whose work falls outside the membership's traditional departments. Founded in 1898, the Academy seeks to foster and sustain an interest in Literature, Music, and the Fine Arts by administering over 70 awards and prizes, exhibiting art and manuscripts, funding performances of new works of musical theater, and purchasing artwork for donation to museums nationwide.

"I have a list of people in my head who deserve this tremendous honor more than I do, but I will put that list aside and say that I'm completely overwhelmed, overjoyed, and humbled to join the distinguished community of the American Academy of Arts and Letters," says Cash, who has earned four Grammy awards-three for The River & The Thread (2014, Blue Note)-and 12 additional nominations and released her acclaimed memoir Composed. In 2021 she became the first woman to receive the Edward MacDowell award for music composition.

Rosanne has recently released the 30th anniversary deluxe reissue of her landmark album The Wheel on RumbleStrip Records (Thirty Tigers), the label she founded with husband / collaborator John Leventhal, six-time Grammy winning producer and songwriter. The label also released Leventhal's 2024 debut album Rumble Strip.

Rosanne Cash Live

March 25 New York, NY The Greene Space

Moderating The Grammy Museum's A New York Evening with Aoife O'Donovan

April 3 Savannah, GA Savannah Music Festival

April 6 Charlotte, NC Sarah Belk Gambrell Center

April 7 Atlanta, GA Buckhead Theatre

April 10 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Public Library

Alice Randall & Rosanne Cash on My Black Country, moderated by Charlamagne Tha God

June 4-5 Old Saybrook, CT The Kate

June 7 Groton, MA Groton Hill Music Center

June 8 Keene, NH The Colonial Theatre

Aug 24 Jonesboro, AR The Sunken Lands Songwriting Circle

w/ Brandy Clark, John Hiatt & John Leventhal

Sept 21 Camden, NJ XPoNential Music Festival

Related Stories

Rosanne Cash Shares Video For Remastered 'The Truth About You'

Rosanne Cash Expands 'The Wheel' For 30th Anniversary

Rosanne Cash and John Leventhal Launch RumbleStrip Records

Steve Earle Recruits Springsteen, Rosanne Cash, More For Benefit Concert

News > Rosanne Cash