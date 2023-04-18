Saint Motel Announce The Awards Show Livestream

(Elektra) Saint Motel have announced plans to livestream the sold-out New York City date of their forthcoming tour, The Awards Show. This one-off livestream event will take place on Monday, May 1, and fans around the world can tune in to watch the band perform a fan-voted setlist live from NYC's famed Webster Hall. Fans are encouraged to tune in live to catch the band's electrifying performance, as there will be no rebroadcasts after the event. Additionally, Saint Motel is also expected to deliver a special announcement during the concert. Tickets for the livestream are available now here.
The Awards Show marks Saint Motel's first US headline run since 2021. The largely sold-out trek will give fans the power to choose what the musicians play with partially fan-voted setlists, promising an experience unlike any other tour the quartet have embarked upon. The first leg of The Awards Show kicks off on April 24 in Chicago, IL at Metro, rolls through major markets on the East Coast and Midwest, and concludes on May 1 in New York, NY at Webster Hall. Homes at Night will provide support on all dates, with JADY joining on April 25 in Columbus, OH.
Regarding the tour, Saint Motel frontman A/J Jackson shared, "What better way to give friends the ability to help design our setlists than by making ticket holders actual voting members. We have a lot of surprises in store for this tour. See you at the Awards Show!"
The Awards Show Dates:
April 24, 2023 - Chicago, IL - Metro - SOLD OUT
April 25, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
April 26, 2023 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT
April 28, 2023 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club - SOLD OUT
April 30, 2023 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts - SOLD OUT
May 1, 2023 - New York, NY - Webster Hall - SOLD OUT
Final Chris Cornell Songs With Soundgarden Coming After Settlement Reached- Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival- Metallica- more
Blink-182 Play Surprise Reunion Set at Coachella Festival- Metallica's Howard Stern Show Appearance Goes Online- more
Former Iron Maiden Singer Has Quadruple Heart Bypass Surgery- Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert- more
Record Store Day Is on the Way!
Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert
The Kinks - The Journey - Part 1
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Greta Van Fleet Announce Starcatcher World Tour
Rammstein Announce Anniversary Edition Of 'Sehnsucht'
Skid Row's 'I Remember You' Given Country Makeover
Underoath, The Ghost Inside, We Came As Romans and Better Lovers Tour
Rancid Announce New Album Tomorrow Never Comes With Title Track Video
Sirenia Premiere 'Deadlight' Video
Oxbow Return With '1000 Hours' And Announce New Album
Singled Out: Xysma's Encounter At Dawn