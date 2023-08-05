Saint Motel Deliver 'Fine Wine'

(Elektra) Elektra Recording group Saint Motel have unveiled their radiant new single entitled "Fine Wine". The new standalone track follows the group's recent single, "Everyone's A Guru Now," which marked the first new music from Saint Motel since the release of their acclaimed 2021 studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.
About "Fine Wine," frontman A/J Jackson shares, "Like a punch in the gut and a slap on the back at the same time. Find peace in the chaos, see beauty in the impermanence, and cherish these moments that slip through your fingers like sand. Life's a bottle you keep coming back to, savoring the taste of joy and heartache, knowing damn well it won't last, but you keep raisin' that glass anyway. Embrace the mess, 'cause it's all we got."
Earlier this Spring, Saint Motel wrapped the sold-out first leg of their 2023 tour, The Awards Show. Delivering an experience unlike any other trek the quartet have embarked upon, the very special tour gives fans the power to choose what the musicians play through partially fan-voted setlists. Bringing The Awards Show experience to fans around the world, Saint Motel livestreamed the run's final sold-out date at New York City's Webster Hall, where they delivered the live debut of "Everyone's A Guru Now". Next month, Saint Motel will embark on the second leg of The Awards Show tour kicking off September 13th at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall in Dallas, TX, and making stops in Phoenix, Los Angeles, Portland and more.
THE AWARDS SHOW TOUR
August 19, 2023 - West Vancouver, BC - Ambleside Music Festival ^
August 27, 2023 - Columbus, OH - Wonderbus Festival ^
September 13, 2023 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
September 14, 2023 - Austin, TX - Emo's
September 16, 2023 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre
September 18, 2023 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
September 19, 2023 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park
September 20, 2023 - Santa Ana , CA - The Observatory & Constellation Room
September 22, 2023 - Los Angeles, CA - The Bellwether
September 23, 2023 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore
September 24, 2023 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
September 26, 2023 - Seattle, WA - The Neptune
September 27, 2023 - Portland, OR - McMenamin's Crystal Ballroom
^ Festival Performance
