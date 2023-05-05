Saint Motel Declare 'Everyone's A Guru Now' With New Single

Single art

(Elektra) Saint Motel have unveiled their brand new single entitled "Everyone's A Guru Now". The song notably marks the first new music from Saint Motel since the release of their acclaimed 2021 studio album The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack.

About "Everyone's A Guru Now," frontman A/J Jackson shares, "The song started out with this tipsy piano saunter and grew from there. Around the time I was writing the song, a lot of people I knew had been reinventing themselves as "experts" and creating personas and courses. Perhaps some of that rubbed off on the lyrical matter. In the final phases of the song production, it ended up being a matter of what elements we could take away from the song and still let it stand. Very excited to send this song off into the world!"

On the lively track, gorgeous piano underscores theatrical orchestration, punctuated by boisterous brass and choir-style harmonies. Meanwhile, the swooning vocals resound on a chantable chorus, "My God, I'm feeling oh so fine, what the hell did you do? Got me stepping outside my mind, everyone's a guru now!"

Earlier this week, Saint Motel wrapped the sold-out first leg of their 2023 tour, The Awards Show. Delivering an experience unlike any other trek the quartet have embarked upon, the very special tour gives fans the power to choose what the musicians play through partially fan-voted setlists. Bringing The Awards Show experience to fans around the world, Saint Motel livestreamed the run's final sold-out date at New York City's Webster Hall, where they delivered the live debut of "Everyone's A Guru Now". Saint Motel is expected to announce additional dates on The Awards Show in the coming weeks.

