Scotty McCreery Teams With Gusi For 'Why She Gotta Be Like That'

(EBM) Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery surprised fans today with the new digital track, "Why She Gotta Be Like That" featuring Colombian singer/songwriter GUSI. The North Carolina native discovered the Latin sensation on social media performing his song "Why You Gotta Be Like That" and was struck with the idea for a duet between the two featuring both Spanish and English verses.
The video for 'Why She Gotta Be Like That," featuring both McCreery and GUSI and directed by Jeff Ray, debuted today on CMT, CMT Music, and CMT.com. The Austin, Texas-based filmmaker has directed several of McCreery's videos including "Five More Minutes," "This is It,' "In Between," "Damn Strait," and "It Matters to Her."
"I've always thought it would be fun to bring the Latin part of my heritage into some of my music," said McCreery, who is a quarter Puerto Rican. "I met GUSI after hearing him perform 'Why You Gotta Be Like That' on Instagram. It is always flattering to have someone cover one of your songs, and he's so talented so I asked him if he would want to bring some Latin flavor to the track. He brought so much to it. It was so much fun to do a new take on this song as a duet with GUSI, so we decided to call this version 'Why She Gotta Be Like That.'"
McCreery's paternal grandfather Bill met his future wife Paquita while based in Puerto Rico during his U.S. military service. Years after their marriage, the family moved to New England, and then to North Carolina. Fans may remember watching Paquita play on "Celebrity Family Feud" with McCreery in 2018.
Written by McCreery, James McNair and Jordan Schmidt, with additional lyrics and Spanish translation by GUSI, the new version puts a Latin spin on the original track "Why You Gotta Be Like That," found on McCreery's Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, which was produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis.
"I am very grateful to Scotty and his team for inviting me to participate in this song," said GUSI. "For me it gives me pride to collaborate with him, since I admire his music a lot. Additionally I have grown up listening to country music and recording this song with this great performer was more than I imagined."
The fastest rising song of his career, McCreery's current single "It Matters to Her" is top 10-and-climbing as he gears up to join the Brooks & Dunn REBOOT Tour through the summer, with additional headlining shows sprinkled throughout. McCreery wrote the song with Rhett Akins and Lee Thomas Miller.
McCreery is featured in the latest episode of "CMT Stages," which premiered yesterday on CMT's YouTube and Facebook. The program traces his life and career history from beginning to now through photos, video, and his own in-depth commentary. The North Carolina native gives several acoustic performance in the show, including "Southern Belle," a song he hasn't sung live since 2016. McCreery's "CMT Stages" was previewed yesterday on PEOPLE.
McCreery is also one of the artists featured in the new "American Currents: State of the Music" exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, on display through Feb. 4, 2024.
Tour dates for the Brooks & Dunn REBOOT Tour 2023 in May and June, featuring Scotty McCreery and opening act Megan Moroney:
May 4 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
May 5 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
May 6 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena
May 11 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena
May 12 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena
May 13 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
May 18 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena
May 19 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum
May 20 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
June 1 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center
June 2 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center-Arena
June 3 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
June 8 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena
June 10 Orlando, FL Amway Center
June 15 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort
June 16 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena
June 17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex
In-between and after the Brooks & Dunn REBOOT Tour 2023 dates, McCreery will also be performing these shows, with more to be announced soon:
May 21 Temecula, CA Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival
May 26 Jefferson City, MO CRMU Healthcare Amphitheater
May 27 Bossier City, LA Margaritaville Resort Casino
May 28 Denham Springs, LA Cajun Country Jam
June 6 Nashville, TN Country Kickoff Concert
June 9 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Fest
July 7 Northfield, OH Hard Rock Casino Northfield Park
July 8 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest
July 13 Knoxville, IN Knox County Fair
July 14 Portland, IN Jay County Fair
July 15 Baraboo, WI Sauk County Fair
July 20 Sacramento, CA California State Fair
July 21 Minden, NV Carson Valley Inn Casino - TJ's Corral
July 27 Tooele, UT Country Fan Fest
July 28 Caldwell, ID Canyon County Fair
Aug. 3 Prairie Du Chien, WI County Line Country Fest
Aug. 4 Toledo, OH Promenade Park
Aug. 5 Binghamton, NY Spiediefest & Baloon Rally
Aug. 6 Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
Scotty McCreery Releases 'It Matters To Her' Video
Scotty McCreery Scores 5th Consecutive No. 1 With 'Damn Strait'
Scotty McCreery Pays Tribute With 'Damn Strait' Video
Scotty McCreery Announces Same Truck Tour
Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets- Bring Me The Horizon 'LosT' With New Single and Video- more
Def Leppard Announce Hometown Club Show And Livestream- Greta Van Fleet Premiere 'Meeting The Master' Video- more
Miranda Lambert Becomes New York Times Best Selling Author- Bobby Bones To Take Fans Backstage on ACM Awards- more
Vanilla Ice Leads I Love the '90s Tour Lineup- Sheryl Crow Reacts To Rock Hall Nomination- Chuck D- more
Sites and Sounds: Schellraiser Music Festival
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Bring Me The Horizon 'LosT' With New Single and Video
Grace Potter, Devon Allman and More To Rock Blues From The Top Music Festival
Gord Downie and Bob Rock 'The North Shore' Lyric Video Shared Ahead Of Album Release
Ghost Hounds 'Make It Shake' With New Single
Live Nation Announce $25 ALL-IN Concert Tickets
Death Ray Vision (Feat. KsE's Mike D) Announce New Album With 'Behead the King' Video
Like Moths to Flames Share 'I Found The Dark Side of Heaven' Visualizer
Trev Lukather Delivers 'The Sound' Video