Scotty McCreery Teams With Gusi For 'Why She Gotta Be Like That'

Single art

(EBM) Triple Tigers recording artist Scotty McCreery surprised fans today with the new digital track, "Why She Gotta Be Like That" featuring Colombian singer/songwriter GUSI. The North Carolina native discovered the Latin sensation on social media performing his song "Why You Gotta Be Like That" and was struck with the idea for a duet between the two featuring both Spanish and English verses.

The video for 'Why She Gotta Be Like That," featuring both McCreery and GUSI and directed by Jeff Ray, debuted today on CMT, CMT Music, and CMT.com. The Austin, Texas-based filmmaker has directed several of McCreery's videos including "Five More Minutes," "This is It,' "In Between," "Damn Strait," and "It Matters to Her."

"I've always thought it would be fun to bring the Latin part of my heritage into some of my music," said McCreery, who is a quarter Puerto Rican. "I met GUSI after hearing him perform 'Why You Gotta Be Like That' on Instagram. It is always flattering to have someone cover one of your songs, and he's so talented so I asked him if he would want to bring some Latin flavor to the track. He brought so much to it. It was so much fun to do a new take on this song as a duet with GUSI, so we decided to call this version 'Why She Gotta Be Like That.'"

McCreery's paternal grandfather Bill met his future wife Paquita while based in Puerto Rico during his U.S. military service. Years after their marriage, the family moved to New England, and then to North Carolina. Fans may remember watching Paquita play on "Celebrity Family Feud" with McCreery in 2018.

Written by McCreery, James McNair and Jordan Schmidt, with additional lyrics and Spanish translation by GUSI, the new version puts a Latin spin on the original track "Why You Gotta Be Like That," found on McCreery's Same Truck: The Deluxe Album, which was produced by Frank Rogers, Derek Wells and Aaron Eshuis.

"I am very grateful to Scotty and his team for inviting me to participate in this song," said GUSI. "For me it gives me pride to collaborate with him, since I admire his music a lot. Additionally I have grown up listening to country music and recording this song with this great performer was more than I imagined."

The fastest rising song of his career, McCreery's current single "It Matters to Her" is top 10-and-climbing as he gears up to join the Brooks & Dunn REBOOT Tour through the summer, with additional headlining shows sprinkled throughout. McCreery wrote the song with Rhett Akins and Lee Thomas Miller.

McCreery is featured in the latest episode of "CMT Stages," which premiered yesterday on CMT's YouTube and Facebook. The program traces his life and career history from beginning to now through photos, video, and his own in-depth commentary. The North Carolina native gives several acoustic performance in the show, including "Southern Belle," a song he hasn't sung live since 2016. McCreery's "CMT Stages" was previewed yesterday on PEOPLE.

McCreery is also one of the artists featured in the new "American Currents: State of the Music" exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, on display through Feb. 4, 2024.

Tour dates for the Brooks & Dunn REBOOT Tour 2023 in May and June, featuring Scotty McCreery and opening act Megan Moroney:

May 4 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center

May 5 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center

May 6 Fort Worth, TX Dickies Arena

May 11 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena

May 12 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena

May 13 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

May 18 Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena

May 19 Biloxi, MS Mississippi Coast Coliseum

May 20 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena

June 1 Omaha, NE CHI Health Center

June 2 Sioux Falls, SD Denny Sanford PREMIER Center-Arena

June 3 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center

June 8 Duluth, GA Gas South Arena

June 10 Orlando, FL Amway Center

June 15 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

June 16 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

June 17 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum Complex

In-between and after the Brooks & Dunn REBOOT Tour 2023 dates, McCreery will also be performing these shows, with more to be announced soon:

May 21 Temecula, CA Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

May 26 Jefferson City, MO CRMU Healthcare Amphitheater

May 27 Bossier City, LA Margaritaville Resort Casino

May 28 Denham Springs, LA Cajun Country Jam

June 6 Nashville, TN Country Kickoff Concert

June 9 Myrtle Beach, SC Carolina Country Music Fest

July 7 Northfield, OH Hard Rock Casino Northfield Park

July 8 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

July 13 Knoxville, IN Knox County Fair

July 14 Portland, IN Jay County Fair

July 15 Baraboo, WI Sauk County Fair

July 20 Sacramento, CA California State Fair

July 21 Minden, NV Carson Valley Inn Casino - TJ's Corral

July 27 Tooele, UT Country Fan Fest

July 28 Caldwell, ID Canyon County Fair

Aug. 3 Prairie Du Chien, WI County Line Country Fest

Aug. 4 Toledo, OH Promenade Park

Aug. 5 Binghamton, NY Spiediefest & Baloon Rally

Aug. 6 Hampton, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

