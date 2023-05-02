Shawn James Announces Fall Tour And Shares New Single

(Michael J. Media) In music circles, soul is an overused word. It's something singers and musicians claim to have, yet too many don't and wish they did. Shawn James makes no pronouncements about his musical soul, but there is no doubt he has it. One listen to his rich, resonant voice embodying lyrics, sometimes turning them inside out, and that four-letter word immediately comes to mind.

Shawn James is ready to take that voice on the road. His 27-date fall tour kicks off Sept. 19 in Seattle, Washington and takes him through most of October. Onstage, James can be unpredictable as he runs through a gamut of genres, styles, and songs - both his own and popularized by others.

Speaking of original songs, James has a new one, out today. "I Want More" sports a world-beat rhythmic undertone buoyed by clean percussion touches and employs a haunting fiddle that slithers in and out of the melody. Above it all is that voice, strong and pliable and imbued with robust yearning. "I Want More" features James on guitar, Zack Sawyer on bass, Sage Cornelius on fiddle, and Rob Kennedy on percussion. The track was recorded in three home studios, then mixed and mastered by Sebastien Chialli at Westrow Music Studios in London.

"Lately I've been pulled toward Latin and Spanish rhythms and sounds. They really influenced this song," says James. "Lyrically, 'I Want More' is about the desire and instability that we all have at times. Is enough ever enough? I don't know the answer, but I know what it feels like to have those thoughts and emotions. I know what it feels like to lust and want and be insatiable."

You'll hear "I Want More" when James takes many US stages this fall. Making music with him is the same lineup that recorded the track; Sawyer on bass, Cornelius on fiddle, and Kennedy on percussion. The upcoming trek also includes dates in Canada. You'll also hear a variety of originals and choice covers - from the explosive "Burn the Witch" and the plaintive "Through the Valley" to a dramatic take on REM's "Losing My Religion" and a quietly wistful rendition of Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love."

"If you come see me play live and expect just one style or aspect of what I do, you may be surprised to learn that our shows are a roller coaster of emotions, musical styles, intensity and energy," says James. "I get bored easily and I love to mix things up. Be ready and bring your ear plugs just in case."

James, who was born and raised on the south side of Chicago, has been making beautiful noise since 2012. While growing up he attended a gospel church, a fact that manifests itself in his riveting vocals. Those formative years also fed his hunger to create music with heart and truth. As an adult, he frequently moved around the country soaking up different cultures and musical styles. That's exactly why he's comfortable with folk, blues, gospel, R&B, metal, and rock.

He has released more than half-a-dozen full-length albums, including Deliverance, Shadows, A Place in the Unknown, and The Dark & The Light. He's also active on YouTube, where his channel boasts nearly 500,000 subscribers. He has posted more than 80 videos - conceptual, studio performance, and live concert.

In every video you can hear that soul emanating from James' powerhouse voice. And the best part? James delivers sonic potency without histrionics, without an ounce of pretense. In music circles, soul is an overused word. Shawn James doesn't have to claim it. He lives it.

Tour dates:

9/19: Seattle, WA @ Neumos

9/20: Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw

9/21: Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

9/22: San Francisco, CA @ Café du Nord

9/23: Los Angeles, CA @ The Troubadour

9/24: Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

9/26: Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

9/27: Dallas, TX @ Studio at the Factory

9/28: Fayetteville, AR @ George's Majestic

9/29: Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

9/30: Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/1: Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

10/4: Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

10/5: Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/6: Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live

10/7: Boston, MA @ Sonia

10/8: New York, NY @ City Winery

10/10: Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

10/11: Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern

10/12: Detroit, MI @ El Club

10/13: Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

10/14: Chicago, IL @ Reggie's

10/15: Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

10/17: Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam

10/18: Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

10/20: Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

10/21: Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

