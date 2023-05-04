.

Shawn Mullins Releases Pro-Shot Video Of His Biggest Hit 'Lullaby'

05-04-2023

Shawn Mullins Album art
Album art

(Prospect PR) Folk and Americana singer/songwriter Shawn Mullins has released a pro-shot video of his GRAMMY-nominated hit "Lullaby," the latest single from his new live release, 'Live At The Print Shop.'

Originally featured on his album 'Soul's Core,' the song hit #1 on the Adult Top 40 Chart and featured actress Dominique Swain in its well-received music video.

In an exclusive interview with Live At The Print Shop, Mullins revealed the surprising connection between the hit song and the American-Canadian singer/songwriter Ani DiFranco.

"I saw Ani DiFranco the first time in 1997," Mullins shared. "We drove down to Denver and we saw her and it blew my mind, so I started trying to do stuff...almost like a flamenco player." He continues, "So I started experimenting with what I knew how to do with percussion on the guitar, as well as pull off some hammer-ons and things that I could make myself not get bored, basically."

