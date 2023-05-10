Snoop Dogg and GaryVee Speed Through the Cosmos in Animated Video

Video still

(Audible Treats) Snoop Dogg and GaryVee share the animated music video for "Please Take A Step Back," their collaborative single, and the first official single released by GaryVee, out now via Death Row Records. Animated and directed by @VeeFriends, the psychedelic video for "Please Take A Step Back" brings Snoop's lyrics to life in vivid color, underlining the song's inspirational message about cherishing our time on Earth. As the two entrepreneurs cruise the cosmos in a custom coupe, they transform into Bored Apes and Black Cats, and encounter a host of other characters on the way.

Characters from the video inspired the design of Snoop Dogg and GaryVee's "Please Take A Step Back" NFT, exclusively available to attendees of VeeCon 2022, which minted last week. Holders of the "Please Take A Step Back" NFT will each earn a one-of-one profile pic inspired by the music video's design. Every generated "Please Take A Step Back" token will unlock the ability to participate in new Burn Island: Trivia competitions, where "Please Take a Step Back" NFT holders can test their knowledge of VeeFriends and Snoop Dogg for a chance to win NFTs including Bored Ape Yacht Club #1452, GaryVee's own prized token, with an estimated value of 80 ETH.

"The idea of taking a step back has been something that's been woven through my content for 15 years," says GaryVee. "Every time I say 'patience' in my content, that's saying take a step back. Every time I'm saying 'be empathetic and care about the other person', every time I'm saying 'be self aware, know yourself.' What I'm really saying to people is take a step back, take a breath, take a beat, and figure out who the f*ck you are."

Close friends for years, Snoop and GaryVee came up with the idea for "Please Take A Step Back" at the inaugural VeeCon 2022, where Snoop participated in a panel conversation about business, innovation, and collaboration with GaryVee. Snoop and Gary teased a potential Web3 project, available only to the attendees of VidCon 2022, and "Please Take A Step Back" is the result. Fans who hold the "Please Take A Step Back" NFT will also be eligible for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to join GaryVee and Snoop Dogg at the Atlanta stop of The High School Reunion Tour (w/ Wiz Khalifa) on August 9th. 10 winners will enjoy the ultimate insider's experience, enjoying an intimate pre-show gathering with Gary, riding together to the concert in style, and experiencing the show with front-row seats and backstage access.

Stay tuned for more from Snoop Dogg and GaryVee, including more music curated by the VaynerMedia CEO.

Related Stories

Snoop Dogg and GaryVee Team For 'Please Take A Step Back'

Bebe Rexha Teams Up With Snoop Dogg For 'Satellite'

Guns N' Roses Reveal Support Act For Super Bowl Concert

More Snoop Dogg News