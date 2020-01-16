Guns N' Roses Reveal Support Act For Super Bowl Concert

Guns N' Roses have shared the news that they will be supported by rapper Snoop Dogg at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on January 31st at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida.

GNR took to Instagram to shared the news. They wrote, "Miami, we're bringing @snoopdogg as our special guest to the Super Bowl Music Fest. See you on 1.31 #SuperBowlMusicFest"

The event's co-executive producer Amit Dhawan, had this to say about the second annual concert, "The Super Bowl is America's biggest cultural moment, so it attracts people from a variety of different worlds — it also is a mix of local, national, and international guests.

"We plan Super Bowl Music Fest to appeal to the broad demographic of Super Bowl weekend and book different genres nightly — this year, we have hip-hop for EA Sports Bowl on Thursday, classic rock on Friday, and global pop on Saturday."





