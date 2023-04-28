Snoop Dogg and GaryVee Team For 'Please Take A Step Back'

Cover art

(Audible Treats) Snoop Dogg and GaryVee announce the release of "Please Take A Step Back," their new collaborative single, and the first official single released by GaryVee.

Combining Snoop's slick flow and wisdom earned from a lifetime of experience with GaryVee's motivational message, "Please Take A Step Back" is a statement of purpose from two fellow entrepreneurs who hope their words can affect positive change in people's lives. Produced by Richie Souf (Future, Playboi Carti, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie) and featuring an excerpt of GaryVee's famous "Monday Morning" speech, "Please Take A Step Back" is a plea for perspective, offering crucial advice for making the most of time on this planet and reminding us all how lucky we are to be alive: "Take a few steps back/Adjust yo' cap/Integrate, calculate, bout to whip you into shape/Reinvest in real estate and try to stack 100 different meals on your plate/Deals on your plate/Yeah it's true that dreams can come true/And if it can happen to me, it can happen to you," exhorts Snoop.

"As a fan, Snoop has been a part of my life for 30 years. I could not communicate to you what 18-year-old Gary is feeling right now," says GaryVee. "The idea of taking a step back has been something that's been woven through my content for 15 years. Every time I say 'patience' in my content, that's saying take a step back. Every time I'm saying 'be empathetic and care about the other person', every time I'm saying 'be self aware, know yourself.' What I'm really saying to people is take a step back, take a breath, take a beat, and figure out who the f*ck you are."

Close friends for years, Snoop and GaryVee came up with the idea for "Please Take A Step Back" at the inaugural VeeCon 2022, where Snoop participated in a panel conversation about business, innovation, and collaboration with GaryVee. Snoop and Gary teased a potential Web3 project, available only to the attendees of VidCon 2022, and "Please Take A Step Back" is the result. Inspired by the song's lyrics and and the characters that will appear in its music video, to be released on May 9th, every generated "Please Take A Step Back" token will unlock the ability to participate in new Burn Island: Trivia competitions, where "Please Take a Step Back" NFT holders can test their knowledge of VeeFriends and Snoop Dogg for a chance to win NFTs including Bored Ape Yacht Club #1452, GaryVee's own prized token, with an estimated value of 80 ETH.

Fans who hold the "Please Take A Step Back" NFT will also be eligible for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to join GaryVee and Snoop Dogg at the Atlanta stop of The High School Reunion Tour (w/ Wiz Khalifa) on August 9th. 10 winners will enjoy the ultimate insider's experience, enjoying an intimate pre-show gathering with Gary, riding together to the concert in style, and experiencing the show with front-row seats and backstage access.

"I'm very passionate about getting my message across, just like anyone who feels like they have something to say to the world," says GaryVee. "I try to move people for a living with my content every day, and I respect the art and the capabilities of artists so highly. Music is one of the most profound ways to tell a story. You can completely change someone's mind with just one song."

Stay tuned for more from GaryVee and Snoop Dogg, including the upcoming "Please Take A Step Back" music video and more music curated by GaryVee.

The song arrives alongside Snoop Dogg and GaryVee's "Please Take A Step Back" NFT, available to mint on the Ethereum blockchain at 4:20pm ET.*

*(Only VeeCon 2022 ticketholders will be eligible to acquire and mint this NFT.)

Related Stories

Bebe Rexha Teams Up With Snoop Dogg For 'Satellite'

Guns N' Roses Reveal Support Act For Super Bowl Concert

More Snoop Dogg News