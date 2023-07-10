.

Stagecoach Announces Advance Passes

07-10-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Stagecoach News Festival poster July 10, 2023
Festival poster

() The world's premier weekend of country music, Stagecoach Festival, announces today advance passes are available this Friday, July 14 at 11 am PT in advance of the lineup announcement and general on-sale later this year.

Produced by renowned California promoters Goldenvoice, Stagecoach Festival has become one of the year's must-attend live events. From attendees that make the yearly pilgrimage to the desert to fans who are new to country music, going to Stagecoach is a ritual for any discerning country fan. The festival provides an unparalleled experience with Country Music's biggest headliners, legendary artists, buzzing upstarts, incredible hospitality, and more.

Passes go on sale starting this Friday, July 14 at 11 am PT for 48 hours at stagecoachfestival.com. These prices are the lowest that fans will have access to for the 2024 festival, and fans can secure their passes for as little as $99 down on payment plan as well. Additionally, hotel packages go on sale today, July 10th, with RV's going on sale this Thursday, July 13th at 9 am PT for 24 hours.

The 2024 Stagecoach Festival will see the expansion of viewing areas from the sides of the Reserved Corral seating, a dedicated saloon for Seated and Standing Corral pass holders, an expanded Rhinestone Saloon with ample shade, and lots, lots more. DO NOT SLEEP ON THESE PASSES!

Pass Prices:
3-Day GA - $399
3-Day GA + Shuttle Combo - $489
3-Day GA 6 Pack - $389
3-Day Rhinestone Saloon - $799
Desert Diamond VIP Package - $2,999
Gold Rush VIP Package - $1,999
Hi Ho Silver VIP Package - $1,499
Corral Reserved Seating C3 - $949
Corral Reserved Seating C2 - $1,299
Corral Reserved Seating C1 - $1,999
3-Day Corral Standing Pit $1,599
Camping Companion Parking $55
Preferred Parking - $99
RV Lot 8 Reserved - $1,7499
RV Lot 7 - $1,549
RV Lot 5A - $1,549
RV Lot 10 Power - $1549
RV Lot 10 Dry - $699
RV Lot Yea Haw - $1949
Lake Eldorado 2 Person Lodge - $679
Lake Eldorado 4 Person Tent - $899
Car Camping - $244
Any Line Shuttle Pass - $100
On-Site Locker Medium - $55
On-Site Locker - Large - $65
On-Site Locker - XL - $80
"Ride On Inn" T-Shirt - $55
Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the payment plan to divide orders into the lowest monthly payments.

The highly-anticipated 2024 line-up will be announced in the coming months when festival passes are on general on-sale. This advance pass announcement follows a tremendous 2023 Stagecoach which included groundbreaking headlining performances by Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton, iconic special guest appearances, and much more.

Related Stories
Stagecoach Announces Advance Passes

Stagecoach Festival Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Parker McCollum Adds New Shows Following Stagecoach Debut

Stagecoach Festival Announces Amazon Music as Exclusive Streaming Destination

ZZ Top, Bryan Adams and Tyler Childers Lead Stagecoach's Palomino Stage Lineup

More Stagecoach News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Power Trip Festival Appearance- Elton John Shares Message Following Final Show Of Farewell Tour- more

Ghost Share 'Stay' Featuring Patrick Wilson- Black Sabbath To Release Hand Of Doom Picture Disc Box Set- more

Day In Country

Taylor Swift Breaks Records With Speak Now Taylor Version- Jelly Roll Joins Morgan Wallen As Headliner Of Next Gulf Coast Jam- more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: TWICE In Chicago

Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023

Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose

Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo

Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Power Trip Festival Appearance

Modern English Announce US Headline Tour Dates

Upon Stone Share 'Onyx Through The Heart' Video To Celebrate New Deal

Nonpoint Announce New Single 'A Million Watts'

Pain's Full Catalogue From 1997-2007 Now Streaming

The Ghost Inside Stream New Song 'Earn It'

Depeche Mode Add New Leg To Memento Mori Tour

The Church Announce Second North American Tour Leg For The Hypnogogue