Stagecoach Announces Advance Passes

() The world's premier weekend of country music, Stagecoach Festival, announces today advance passes are available this Friday, July 14 at 11 am PT in advance of the lineup announcement and general on-sale later this year.
Produced by renowned California promoters Goldenvoice, Stagecoach Festival has become one of the year's must-attend live events. From attendees that make the yearly pilgrimage to the desert to fans who are new to country music, going to Stagecoach is a ritual for any discerning country fan. The festival provides an unparalleled experience with Country Music's biggest headliners, legendary artists, buzzing upstarts, incredible hospitality, and more.
Passes go on sale starting this Friday, July 14 at 11 am PT for 48 hours at stagecoachfestival.com. These prices are the lowest that fans will have access to for the 2024 festival, and fans can secure their passes for as little as $99 down on payment plan as well. Additionally, hotel packages go on sale today, July 10th, with RV's going on sale this Thursday, July 13th at 9 am PT for 24 hours.
The 2024 Stagecoach Festival will see the expansion of viewing areas from the sides of the Reserved Corral seating, a dedicated saloon for Seated and Standing Corral pass holders, an expanded Rhinestone Saloon with ample shade, and lots, lots more. DO NOT SLEEP ON THESE PASSES!
Pass Prices:
3-Day GA - $399
3-Day GA + Shuttle Combo - $489
3-Day GA 6 Pack - $389
3-Day Rhinestone Saloon - $799
Desert Diamond VIP Package - $2,999
Gold Rush VIP Package - $1,999
Hi Ho Silver VIP Package - $1,499
Corral Reserved Seating C3 - $949
Corral Reserved Seating C2 - $1,299
Corral Reserved Seating C1 - $1,999
3-Day Corral Standing Pit $1,599
Camping Companion Parking $55
Preferred Parking - $99
RV Lot 8 Reserved - $1,7499
RV Lot 7 - $1,549
RV Lot 5A - $1,549
RV Lot 10 Power - $1549
RV Lot 10 Dry - $699
RV Lot Yea Haw - $1949
Lake Eldorado 2 Person Lodge - $679
Lake Eldorado 4 Person Tent - $899
Car Camping - $244
Any Line Shuttle Pass - $100
On-Site Locker Medium - $55
On-Site Locker - Large - $65
On-Site Locker - XL - $80
"Ride On Inn" T-Shirt - $55
Fans are encouraged to take advantage of the payment plan to divide orders into the lowest monthly payments.
The highly-anticipated 2024 line-up will be announced in the coming months when festival passes are on general on-sale. This advance pass announcement follows a tremendous 2023 Stagecoach which included groundbreaking headlining performances by Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton, iconic special guest appearances, and much more.
