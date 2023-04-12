Stagecoach Festival Announces Amazon Music as Exclusive Streaming Destination

(The Oriel Company) Goldenvoice announced Amazon Music as the exclusive streaming destination for this year's Stagecoach Festival, California's country music festival, taking place April 28-30 in Indio, CA. Fans from around the world will be able to enjoy sets from country music's biggest artists from the T-Mobile Mane Stage in the comfort of their own homes.

Sponsored by T-Mobile, Magnum Ice Cream and personal finance company SoFi, the livestream will be available on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch and Prime Video, slated for a 3:00 p.m. PDT start each day. Prime Video and Amazon Music are just a few of many entertainment benefits included with a Prime membership, helping members get everything they want and need, quickly and reliably.

In advance of the festival, fans can expect to hear new Amazon Original songs on Amazon Music from country's hottest artists, including BRELAND and Luke Grimes. BRELAND's reimagining of his track "Happy Song (Amazon Original)" features country artist Danielle Bradbery and releases on April 21, with Grimes' cover of Blaze Foley's "Clay Pigeons (Amazon Original)" set to release on April 24. Those attending Stagecoach can look forward to watching these new Amazon Original songs performed live during the festival.

Other exclusive content available only through the Amazon Music livestream includes live interviews with Country Heat Weekly hosts Kelly Sutton and Amber Anderson. The podcast co-hosts will chat with some of the iconic festival's hottest artists from the exclusive Amazon Music backstage set to preview the exciting performances fans can expect to see throughout the weekend.

Amazon Music will also bring festivalgoers closer to who and what they love with the Amazon Music Live lounge, located in the vendor area. Fans will be invited to take a break from the heat in a large, air-conditioned lounge with charging stations, while catching the festival livestream and behind-the-scenes content on a huge LED screen. Fans can customize their own immersive photo-capture moment with friends and sign-up for exclusive merchandise drops throughout the weekend. Surprise artist appearances and content will give fans the opportunity to have an experience like none other.

Additionally, the iconic Dutton Ranch from Paramount Network's ratings juggernaut "Yellowstone" will be transported to the desert for the first time ever. Festival-goers will be able to kick back and relax in the shade Dutton style all weekend long at Stagecoach. Fans will have the opportunity to enjoy larger-than-life "Yellowstone" photo moments and a corn hole competition. Plus, fans are encouraged to swing by the "Yellowstone" Airstream pop-up shop to receive official "Yellowstone" merch - from authentic Dutton Ranch trucker hats to "Yellowstone" blankets, t-shirts, hoodies and more. *Limited hours daily, while supplies last.

