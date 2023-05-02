Stagecoach Festival Celebrates 15th Anniversary

Overhead Shot of Opening Night at Stagecoach

(The Oriel Company) The biggest country music event in the world, Stagecoach Festival, celebrated their 15th anniversary with another epic weekend in the desert. The Goldenvoice festival yet again delivered a once-in-a-lifetime line-up for country fans who flocked to Southern California to catch their favorite artists in person as well as ones from around the world via the Amazon Music livestream.

On Friday, headliner Luke Bryan played an incredible, hits-strewn set on the Mane Stage, reminding fans why he is one of the most celebrated superstars in country music. Before Luke took the stage, Jon Pardi wowed the crowd; his set ended with him being invited to be the 225th member of the Grand Ole Opry while on stage, letting Stagecoach's attendees celebrate the momentous occasion with him in style. Pardi is the first Californian ever to be inducted into the Opry. Fan favorite BRELAND brought out Danielle Bradbery during his set, while Elle King, Priscilla Block, and Riley Green had audiences singing along to every word. ZZ Top delivered an absolutely epic set headlining the Palomino Stage, while Trixie Mattel kicked off Stagecoach's much-loved Late Night Palomino series, keeping the party going strong. The night also saw a fantastic set by acclaimed mash-up DJ Girl Talk, which had the Honky Tonk packed from wall to wall.

Saturday wrapped with Kane Brown's pyro-packed set that lit up the desert sky and had a special appearance from his wife and fellow artist Katelyn Brown. Brown's performance punctuated his arrival as a live force to be reckoned with, creating one of Stagecoach's most legendary headlining sets. Just before him, Old Dominion played a perfect set of their hits and threw in a brilliant cover of Harry Styles' "As It Was." Legendary artist Bryan Adams headlined the Palomino Stage in style, while artists like Kameron Marlowe, Lily Rose, and Stagecoach favorite Nikki Lane wowed fans across the festival. Nelly wrapped up the night with his own Late Night Palomino set, bringing out BRELAND for their duet of "High Horse" while Dillon Francis had fans dancing well into the night at the Honky Tonk.

The festival was closed out on Sunday with an amazing set by acclaimed headliner Chris Stapleton. Before his set, Brooks & Dunn brought their hits to the Mane Stage, reaffirming their unstoppable legacy in country music in addition to bringing out Lainey Wilson for their song "Cowgirls Don't Cry." Tyler Childers brought his signature country blues sound to his headlining set at the packed wall-to-wall Palomino Stage, while country artists and stars of the acclaimed TV show Yellowstone - Ryan Bingham, Luke Grimes, and Lainey Wilson - all played extraordinary sets throughout Sunday, with Wilson covering 4 Non Blondes' iconic "What's Up?." The evening was wrapped up in style by frequent Stagecoach performer, and this year's Honky Tonk curator, Diplo with his own Late Night Palomino set.

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri once again brought Flavortown to the desert with his biggest Stagecoach program to date. He was joined for cooking demonstrations by ZZ Top, Old Dominion, Bailey Zimmerman, Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan and Lainey Wilson, and more throughout the weekend at Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse, which was packed with fans each day of the festival.

Related Stories

Parker McCollum Adds New Shows Following Stagecoach Debut

Stagecoach Festival Announces Amazon Music as Exclusive Streaming Destination

ZZ Top, Bryan Adams and Tyler Childers Lead Stagecoach's Palomino Stage Lineup

Luke Bryan, Kane Brown, and Chris Stapleton Lead Stagecoach Lineup

More Stagecoach News