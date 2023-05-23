Summer Walker Announces 'One Night Only' Concert

(Interscope) Mark your calendar for an unforgettable concert from Summer Walker, the reigning empress of modern-day R&B, who will host Summer Walker: The Clear Series - One Night Only on June 1 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, GA. In her hometown, the multi-platinum hitmaker will be joined by a live orchestra as she cycles through her countless hits, a number of fan-favorite deep cuts, and gives the live debut of new material from her CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, which was released last Friday (May 19) to rave reviews. The nine-track EP, a sequel to 2019's CLEAR EP, boasts a starry lineup of A-list collaborators such as Childish Gambino and J. Cole and production work from Solange, Steve Lacy, John Kirby and Jay Versace.

Tickets to Summer Walker: The Clear Series - One Night Only will be available for artist pre-sale beginning Tuesday, May 23 at 12 p.m. EDT through Friday, May 26 at 9 a.m. EDT. A Live Nation presale will run from Thursday, May 25 at 10 a.m. EDT through Friday, May 26 at 9 a.m. EDT. General ticket sales for the public will commence on Friday, May 26, at 10 AM EDT.

As if she weren't winning enough, Summer also claims a new No. 1 hit on Urban Mainstream radio this week with "Karma." The song was originally released in 2018 on her Last Day of Summer masterpiece but came roaring back in late 2022 after a sped-up version from creator @whereisreese went viral on TikTok. The millions of streams it generated pushed "Karma" to platinum status, and its success sparked a full revamp of her Last Day of Summer as an entire sped-up album, Last Day of Summer (Sped Up). The project is the first sped-up album from a major recording artist and is a result of the singer listening to her devoted fanbase, who found pleasure in revisiting the classic album in a reimagined way.

Beyond "Karma," Summer racked up dozens more RIAA certifications this month, including new plaques for "Girls Need Love" (5x Platinum), "Playing Games" (4x Platinum), "I'll Kill You," "Come Thru" (both 2x Platinum) and "CPR," "Session 32," Stretch You Out," "Deep," "Just Might," "Body, "No Love" and "Tonight" (all Platinum).

That connection between Summer and millions of fans is only growing, most recently through high-profile and electric festival performances. Earlier this month, the hometown hero was a highlight at Mary J Blige's Strength of a Woman festival in Atlanta alongside R&B superstars including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Muni Long and Lucky Daye. Before that, she delivered top-tier sets at the all-star lineup at Lovers and Friends in Las Vegas, the Pharrell-led Something in the Water and the legendary Dreamville Festival in North Carolina. Thanks to these appearances, Summer brought her music and artistry to her ever-increasing fanbase and cemented her reign as one of the industry's most in-demand live acts today.

