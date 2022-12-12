Walker Hayes Launching The Duck Buck Tour

Tour poster

Walker Hayes has announced that he will be hitting the road next spring and summer for a brand-new U.S. headliner trek that he has dubbed The Duck Buck Tour, after a line from the title track to his "Country Stuff The Album".

The tour will be kicking off on April 13th in Rosemont, IL at the Rosemont Theatre and will run through August 5th where it wraps up in Sterling Heights, MI at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

Hayes had this to say, "I can't wait to get back out on tour. Headlining an arena tour for the first time this past year was a dream come true. The whole family was able to come out and the road has become our new home away from home.

"All the fans that have come out or will come out are making this dream a reality. I owe it all to them, and this next tour will be the biggest and best. I don't take for granted that they spent their hard-earned money on my shows, and I plan to make it well worth it!"

Ingrid Andress and BRELAND will be support for most of the dates, with Ray Fulcher, Chris Lane and Nicolle Galyon, joining on select dates. See the listings below:

2023 Duck Buck Tour:

April 13 Rosemont, IL Rosemont Theatre*

April 14 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center*

April 20 Evansville, IN Ford Center*

April 21 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP*

April 22 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center*

April 27 University Park, PA Bryce Jordan Center#

April 29 Wilmington, NC Live Oak Bank Pavilion#

May 4 Wichita, KS INTRUST Bank Arena+

May 5 Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheatre+

June 2 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion#

June 3 Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion#

June 9 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Amphitheater#

June 10 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater*

June 17 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

June 22 Camdenton, MO Ozarks Amphitheatre#

June 23 Nashville, TN Ascend Amphitheater#

June 24 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater#

July 28 Raleigh, NC Red Hat Amphitheater*

July 29 Charlotte, NC Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*

Aug 3 St. Louis, MO Saint Louis Music Park*

Aug 4 Indianapolis, IN TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park*

Aug 5 Sterling Heights, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre*

+Chris Lane + Nicolle Galyon

* Ingrid Andress & BRELAND

# Ingrid Andress & Ray Fulcher

