Summer Walker Reveals Clear 2 Track Details

(Interscope) With just four days until the May 19th release of CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, the reigning empress of modern-day R&B, Summer Walker (LVRN/Interscope Records), reveals the hotly anticipated project's tracklist. For the big reveal, Summer has partnered with Spotify's RapCaviar playlist for the official announcement post. Plus, she enlists Sukihana of Love & Hip Hop and "Pound Town" rapper Sexyy Red for a hilarious, sitcom-style promo video in which the three bask in the perks of their newfound fame and fortune, including a first try of caviar, or as you might be soon saying, "cavinar." CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP is the sequel to Summer's 2019 four-track release, CLEAR.

On Monday, Summer also unveiled a 60-second exclusive sneak peek of the EP's song "Pull Up" on TikTok. Actor Myles Truitt, known for his roles in BMF, Netflix's Stranger Things and The New Edition Story, features in the preview clip. Plus, fans who have already pre-ordered CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP can expect an additional surprise: a digital download link to the full "Pull Up" track will arrive in their inboxes today. Several heavyweights also lend their talents to CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, including Childish Gambino ("New Type") and production work from Solange, Steve Lacy and John Kirby ("Agayu's Revelation"). Find the full CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP tracklist below.

As she readies the new material, Summer Walker keeps winning. "Karma," a 2018 release that went viral last year thanks to a sped-up version and dance from TikTok influencer @whereisreese, is No. 2 on urban radio. The millions of streams it's generated pushed "Karma" to platinum status, and members of LVRN presented an official plaque to Summer at the Strength of a Woman festival this weekend. The "Karma" success sparked a full revamp of her 2018 masterpiece Last Day of Summer as an entire sped-up album, Last Day of Summer (Sped Up). The project is the first sped-up album from a major recording artist and is a result of the singer listening to her devoted fanbase, who found pleasure in revisiting the classic album in a reimagined way.

Likewise, Summer has strengthened her connection with her loyal fans through high-profile and electric festival performances in recent weeks. This past weekend, the multi-platinum hitmaker rocked the stage in her native Atlanta at Mary J Blige's Strength of a Woman festival, alongside R&B superstars including Ms. Lauryn Hill, Muni Long and Lucky Daye. Before that, she joined the all-star lineup at Lovers and Friends in Las Vegas, the Pharrell-led Something in the Water and the legendary Dreamville Festival in North Carolina. Thanks to these appearances, Summer brought her music and artistry to her ever-increasing fanbase and cemented her reign as one of the most in-demand live acts in the industry today.

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP is now available for pre order exclusively at www.summerwalkermusic.com.

Tracklist

"To Summer, From Cole"

"Hardlife"

"How Does It Feel"

"Mind Yo Mouth"

"Pull Up"

"New Type" - featuring Childish Gambino

"Finding Peace"

"Set Up (2017)"

"Agayu's Revelation" - produced by Solange, Steve Lacy and John Kirby

