Supergroup The Baseball Project Share First Single From New Album

(Missing Piece Group) Supergroup The Baseball Project has announced their fourth studio album Grand Salami Time!, due out June 30 via Omnivore Recordings. Made up of Steve Wynn (The Dream Syndicate), former R.E.M. members Peter Buck and Mike Mills, along with Scott McCaughey (The Minus 5/Young Fresh Fellows) and Linda Pitmon (Filthy Friends, Alejandro Escovedo), the band has also shared their jangly new single "Journeyman."
"I was in a hotel room just outside of Buffalo when I got an email from Peter with an instrumental version of this song," shares Wynn, who penned the song with Buck. "The words came immediately, not surprising since a veteran musician stringing together a series of one-night stands has more than a little in common with a left-handed relief specialist who plays for a dozen teams in a workmanlike career. Extra points for anyone who picked up on the Walter White quote."
Produced by formative R.E.M. producer Mitch Easter (Let's Active, The dB's) on what will be his final album, Grand Salami Time! brought together former R.E.M. members in the studio again for the first time in over three decades, and it's The Baseball Project's first release in nine years. The new album was recorded at Easter's fabled Fidelitorium Studios in Kernersville, North Carolina, with the entire band performing live together in the same room, a joyous experience that seemed impossible to imagine only one year before. Grand Salami Time! also features guitar work by Easter as well as appearances by Stephen McCarthy (The Long Ryders) and Steve Berlin (Los Lobos).
True to their name, The Baseball Project has been fortunate enough to perform full sets along with the National Anthem and "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" at major league parks in cities like Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia. They've also had the pleasure of throwing out some exceptional first pitches at these games. It's all part of an unusual arc and fun story of a band whose first gig was an appearance on Late Night With David Letterman followed by a festival in a medieval Spanish city.
Grand Salami Time! is the follow-up to the band's third album, 2014's 3rd, which was critically acclaimed by The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, USA Today, Stereogum and many more including the MLB.
The Baseball Project - 2023 Tour Dates
August 8 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
August 9 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West
August 10 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt
August 11 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
August 12 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater *
August 13 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues *
August 15 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle
August 16 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall
August 17 - Washington, D.C. - The Hamilton
August 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made
August 19 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair
August 20 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse
August 22 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live
August 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall
August 24 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
August 25 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Beer Garden
August 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Centre
August 27 - Evanston, IL - Space
August 28 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall
August 31 - Evanston, IL - Space
September 1 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger
September 2 - Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell
* with Jason Isbell
Grand Salami Time! Tracklist:
1. Grand Salami Time
2. The Yips
3. Screwball
4. Uncle Charlie
5. Journeyman
6. Erasable Man
7. New Oh In Town
8. Disco Demolition
9. Stuff
10. The All or Nothings
11. That's Living
12. 64 and 64
13. Having Fun
14. Fantasy Baseball Widow
15. The Voice of Baseball
