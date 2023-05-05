Supergroup The Baseball Project Share First Single From New Album

(Missing Piece Group) Supergroup The Baseball Project has announced their fourth studio album Grand Salami Time!, due out June 30 via Omnivore Recordings. Made up of Steve Wynn (The Dream Syndicate), former R.E.M. members Peter Buck and Mike Mills, along with Scott McCaughey (The Minus 5/Young Fresh Fellows) and Linda Pitmon (Filthy Friends, Alejandro Escovedo), the band has also shared their jangly new single "Journeyman."

"I was in a hotel room just outside of Buffalo when I got an email from Peter with an instrumental version of this song," shares Wynn, who penned the song with Buck. "The words came immediately, not surprising since a veteran musician stringing together a series of one-night stands has more than a little in common with a left-handed relief specialist who plays for a dozen teams in a workmanlike career. Extra points for anyone who picked up on the Walter White quote."

Produced by formative R.E.M. producer Mitch Easter (Let's Active, The dB's) on what will be his final album, Grand Salami Time! brought together former R.E.M. members in the studio again for the first time in over three decades, and it's The Baseball Project's first release in nine years. The new album was recorded at Easter's fabled Fidelitorium Studios in Kernersville, North Carolina, with the entire band performing live together in the same room, a joyous experience that seemed impossible to imagine only one year before. Grand Salami Time! also features guitar work by Easter as well as appearances by Stephen McCarthy (The Long Ryders) and Steve Berlin (Los Lobos).

True to their name, The Baseball Project has been fortunate enough to perform full sets along with the National Anthem and "Take Me Out To The Ball Game" at major league parks in cities like Boston, Chicago and Philadelphia. They've also had the pleasure of throwing out some exceptional first pitches at these games. It's all part of an unusual arc and fun story of a band whose first gig was an appearance on Late Night With David Letterman followed by a festival in a medieval Spanish city.

Grand Salami Time! is the follow-up to the band's third album, 2014's 3rd, which was critically acclaimed by The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, USA Today, Stereogum and many more including the MLB.

The Baseball Project - 2023 Tour Dates

August 8 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

August 9 - Atlanta, GA - Terminal West

August 10 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt

August 11 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

August 12 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheater *

August 13 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues *

August 15 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

August 16 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall

August 17 - Washington, D.C. - The Hamilton

August 18 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made

August 19 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

August 20 - Ridgefield, CT - The Ridgefield Playhouse

August 22 - Philadelphia, PA - World Cafe Live

August 23 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird Music Hall

August 24 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom

August 25 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Beer Garden

August 26 - Indianapolis, IN - Deluxe @ Old National Centre

August 27 - Evanston, IL - Space

August 28 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall

August 31 - Evanston, IL - Space

September 1 - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger

September 2 - Memphis, TN - Overton Park Shell

* with Jason Isbell

Grand Salami Time! Tracklist:

1. Grand Salami Time

2. The Yips

3. Screwball

4. Uncle Charlie

5. Journeyman

6. Erasable Man

7. New Oh In Town

8. Disco Demolition

9. Stuff

10. The All or Nothings

11. That's Living

12. 64 and 64

13. Having Fun

14. Fantasy Baseball Widow

15. The Voice of Baseball

