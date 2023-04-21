Swizz Beatz Releases 'Hip Hop 50 Vol 2'

(CL Media) Today, Grammy Award-winning producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Swizz Beatz, releases his triumphant EP - Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 - via Mass Appeal. The 5-track project marks the second EP in Mass Appeal's Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack.

Coming off the first installment of the EP series with DJ Premier's Hip Hop 50 Vol. 1, Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 is entirely produced by Swizz Beatz. The EP is an ode to New York rap and includes star-studded features from Nas, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Jadakiss, Jay Electronica, Benny The Butcher, Fivio Foreign, Scar Lip and Bandmanrill. Fans can also stay tuned for the "Say Less" video featuring Lil Durk & A Boogie wit da Hoodie releasing next week.

Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 is the culmination of Swizz Beatz's career spanning over two decades and the sound that inspired it. The Verzuz creator first rose to prominence as a Ruff Ryder producing songs for DMX and Eve. The success of "Ruff Ryder's Anthem" launched Beatz's career as a highly sought-after and regarded artist. He's since gone on to create some of the most prolific songs in Hip Hop, working with JAY-Z, Noreaga, Busta Rhymes, Cassidy, Nas, Rakim, Lil Wayne, and many more. Hip Hop 50: Vol. 2 will be followed by eight more EPs from iconic figures who've had a hand in expanding the culture from the streets of the Bronx to the global community. Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack, distributed via Mass Appeal's new deal with The Orchard, is the score to the biggest birthday bash ever. Stream here.

