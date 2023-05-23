.

Swizz Beatz Releases 'Take 'Em Out' Video Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Scar Lip

05-23-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Swizz Beatz Video still
Video still

(The Chamber Group) Grammy Award-winning producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Swizz Beatz, releases the exhilarating, black-and-white visual for "Take 'Em Out" feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher & Scar Lip.

Directed by Prime.2 and edited by GhettoNerd, the music video features the emcees trading hard-hitting verses on the mic.

"Take 'Em Out" is featured on Swizz's new EP Hip Hop 50: Volume 2 - recently released via Mass Appeal. The 5-track project marks the second EP in Mass Appeal's Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack and includes star-studded features from Nas, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Jadakiss, Jay Electronica, Benny The Butcher, Fivio Foreign, Scar Lip and Bandmanrill.

Related Stories
Swizz Beatz Releases 'Take 'Em Out' Video Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Scar Lip

Swizz Beatz Releases 'Say Less' Video Feat. Lil Durk & A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

Swizz Beatz Releases 'Hip Hop 50 Vol 2'

More Swizz Beatz News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer- KISS Cancel Kick Off Show of Euro Farewell Tour- Exodus Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency- more

Van Halen and Kurk Cobain Guitars Highlight Music Icons Auction- Violent Femmes To Perform Special Livestream- Led Zeppelin- more

Day In Country

Cassadee Pope Recruits JAX For New Version Of 'People That I Love Leave'- Tyler Hubbard Scores Second No. 1 From Debut Solo Album- more

Day In Pop

Summer Walker Announces 'One Night Only' Concert- Swizz Beatz Releases 'Take 'Em Out' Video Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Scar Lip- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band

Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest

Graham Nash - Now

What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa

Latest News

KISS Cancel Kick Off Show of Euro Farewell Tour

Exodus Cancel Tour Due To Family Emergency

The Doobie Brothers' Tom Johnston Leaving Tour To Have Surgery

Pennywise, Descendents Lead Punk In The Park Lineup

Whitesnake Considering Returning To The Road

Van Halen In the Studio For 'OU812' Anniversary

Kreator Unleash 'Conquer and Destroy' Video

W.A.S.P. Gearing Up For North American 40th Anniversary Tour Leg