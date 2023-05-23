Swizz Beatz Releases 'Take 'Em Out' Video Feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher and Scar Lip

Video still

(The Chamber Group) Grammy Award-winning producer, rapper, and entrepreneur, Swizz Beatz, releases the exhilarating, black-and-white visual for "Take 'Em Out" feat. Jadakiss, Benny The Butcher & Scar Lip.

Directed by Prime.2 and edited by GhettoNerd, the music video features the emcees trading hard-hitting verses on the mic.

"Take 'Em Out" is featured on Swizz's new EP Hip Hop 50: Volume 2 - recently released via Mass Appeal. The 5-track project marks the second EP in Mass Appeal's Hip Hop 50: The Soundtrack and includes star-studded features from Nas, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Jadakiss, Jay Electronica, Benny The Butcher, Fivio Foreign, Scar Lip and Bandmanrill.

