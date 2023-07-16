Tenille Townes Earns Five CCMA Awards Nominations

(Sony Music Nashville) Reigning CCMA Entertainer of the Year Tenille Townes earned five nominations for the 2023 Awards, including Entertainer and Female Artist of the Year.

Townes is additionally nominated for TD Aeroplan Visa Fan's Choice, and Songwriter and Video of the Year for "The Things That Wrecks You," her duet with Bryan Adams. She'll also hit the stage during the broadcast, joining Grammy-Award winning band Train for the first live performance of their new release "I Know."

The 14-time CCMA winner performed the Canadian national anthem at the 2023 MLB All-Star game this week in Seattle. Watch a snippet HERE.

Townes' latest release, Train Track Worktapes, is out now. The roots-driven, five-track project was conceptualized, written, and recorded on a charity train trip that covered nearly 3,000 miles across southern Canada. Listen HERE.

The 2023 CCMA Awards air Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CTV, CTV.ca, and the CTV App.

