Train Share Visualizer Video For 'I Know' ft. Tenille Townes & Bryce Vine

Single art

(fcc) Train continues to gear up for an epic summer and dropped their latest must-hear track "I Know" via Columbia Records, featuring award-winning singer, songwriter & musician Tenille Townes and multi-platinum rapper & singer Bryce Vine.



The breezy new song, which premiered exclusively on PEOPLE.com, showcases the distinct signature sounds of all three artists over an infectious beat. Featuring an instantly captivating melody, bouncy pop production, and undeniably catchy hooks, "I Know" is the perfect feel-good summer jam. The track marks Train's first new music since the release of their critically acclaimed 11th studio album, AM Gold, in May 2022.



"So excited to share this new song with you as our official kickoff to summer 2023," says Train frontman Pat Monahan. Thank you to the incredibly talented Tenille Townes and Bryce Vine for taking this song to the next level. We can't wait to sing it live with our fans all summer long."



Of the collaboration, Tenille Townes shares, "From the first time I heard this song, it felt like this vessel of joy that made me start dancing in my Tacoma and making up a harmony part to sing along. I've been a fan of the music path of Train for a long time, and it's an honour to be singing on 'I Know' with them!"



Bryce Vine adds, "Pat Monahan is a prolific songwriter and feel-good-hitmaker. I'm honored that he asked me to feature on 'I Know' alongside Train and Tenille Townes. Summer vibes all around."



This summer, Train is set to light up summer stages across North America, bringing fans an epic night of music filled with the band's most iconic hits spanning nearly three decades. The hitmakers will make stops in nearly 50 cities, many for the first time in years, including their first visit to Alaska. A full list of Train's upcoming tour dates can be found below. For more information, please visit: savemesanfrancisco.com.



Since their formation in 1994, Train has had 14 songs on Billboard's Hot 100, 12 albums on the Billboard 200 albums chart, and has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide. The band's global hit "Hey, Soul Sister" continues to reach new milestones - it was the #1 best-selling smash and most downloaded single of 2010, achieved RIAA Diamond status in 2021 and now 11x platinum, and in 2022 surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. The band is comprised of frontman Pat Monahan (lead vocals), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, vocals), Taylor Locke (guitar, vocals), Matt Musty (drums), Sakai Smith (backup vocals), and Nikita Houston (backup vocals).

TRAIN TOUR DATES

Saturday, July 15 - Anchorage, AK - EasyPark Chinook Lot

Monday, July 17 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater

Wednesday, July 19 - Paso Robles, CA - Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

Thursday, July 20 - Modesto, CA - Fruit Yard Amphitheater*

Friday, July 21 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage*

Saturday, July 22 - Sparks, NV - Nugget Event Center*

Monday, July 24 - Jacksonville, OR - Britt Music & Arts Festival•

Tuesday, July 25 - Eugene, OR - Cuthbert Amphitheater*

Thursday, July 27 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

Friday, July 28 - Bonner, MT - KettleHouse Amphitheater*

Saturday, July 29 - Sandpoint, ID - War Memorial Field - The Festival at Sandpoint Summer Series*

Monday, July 31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre•

Tuesday, August 1 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up

Wednesday, August 2 - Dillon, CO - Dillon Amphitheater•

Friday, August 4 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Amphitheater*

Saturday, August 5 - Moorhead, MN - Bluestem Center for the Arts Amphitheater*

Sunday, August 6 - Oshkosh, WI - Leach Amphitheater*

Monday, August 7 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens Amphitheater•

Wednesday, August 9 - Fort Wayne, IN - Foellinger Theatre*

Thursday, August 10 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium•

Saturday, August 12 - Richmond, VA - VA Credit Union LIVE!*

Sunday, August 13 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest's Wind Creek Steel Stage - Musikfest 2023*

Tuesday, August 15 - Cohasset, MA - South Shore Music Circus•

Wednesday, August 16 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent•

Thursday, August 17 - Hyannis, MA - Cape Cod Melody Tent•

Friday, August 18 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater*

Saturday, August 19 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*

Monday, August 21 - Watertown, NY - Watertown Fairgrounds+

Tuesday, August 22 - Niagara Falls, ON - Fallsview Casino^

Thursday, August 24 - Lenox, MA - Tanglewood^

Friday, August 25 - Atlantic City, NJ - Circus Maximus Theater at Caesars

Saturday, August 26 - Selbyville, DE - Freeman Arts Pavilion^

Sunday, August 27 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap - Filene Center^

Tuesday, August 29 - Dayton, OH - Rose Music Center^

Wednesday, August 30 - Highland Park, IL - Ravinia Festival^

Friday, September 1 - Cherokee, NC - Harrah's Cherokee^

Saturday, September 2 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium^

Wednesday, September 6 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater^

Thursday, September 7 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheater^

Friday, September 8 - Memphis, TN - Live At The Garden - Radians Amphitheater^

Saturday, September 9 - Camdenton, MO - Ozarks Amphitheater#

Monday, September 11 - Minneapolis, MN - Surly Brewing Festival Field^

Tuesday, September 12 - Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre^

Thursday, September 14 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

*Better than Ezra

^Parmalee

•Thunderstorm Artis

+Eli Young Band

#Vertical Horizon

