Tenille Townes Earns Record-Setting Fifth Female Artist Of The Year CCMA Award

(Sony Music Nashvillec) Acclaimed artist and songwriter Tenille Townes had a record-setting night at the 2023 CCMA Awards on Saturday, earning her fifth consecutive Female Artist of the Year Award - the first artist to ever achieve this feat.
"This is so cool!" Townes proclaimed to the crowd in Hamilton, Ontario. "As a kid, I auditioned for Belle in a local theater production of 'Beauty and the Beast.' I did not get the part; I was cast as the Wardrobe and I danced around on stage in a cardboard box. I tried out for a show called 'The Next Star' - didn't make it past the first round of judges. I'm so proud to celebrate this, but I think it's just as important to celebrate the doubts, and the closed doors, and the 'not yets' that make you dig in, believe in yourself and keep showing up."
Townes also received the Songwriter of the Year Award for "The Thing That Wrecks You," her collaboration with Bryan Adams, alongside co-writers Adams, Daniel Tashian, and Kate York. She took home a third trophy for Country Music or Program Special of the Year for her holiday broadcast "Christmas Time with Tenille Townes."
During the broadcast, Townes also performed "I Know" with Grammy Award-winning band Train. Watch here.
