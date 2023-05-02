The Boo Radleys' Giant Steps Getting Special 30th Anniversary Reissues

(Perspective Communications) The Boo Radleys' classic album, Giant Steps will be reissued in three, special remastered vinyl editions almost 30 years to the day since its original release. With a clutch of rarities pressed onto bonus discs coming with limited, coloured variants of the three new vinyl editions, the band's genre-ambiguous and widely-acclaimed masterpiece will become available to fans old and new on Fri 1 September 2023 via Two-Piers.
Strictly limited to 1000 copies, a soon-to-be-sought-after Dinked Edition, comprised of two marble-coloured discs with a special, bonus 12" featuring alternate, non-album mixes of four tracks, Lazarus, Rodney King and Peachy Keen leads in the collectors' stakes. A deluxe, double LP on orange and purple-coloured vinyl, including a separate 10" record featuring remixes by fellow end-of-century voyagers in sound, Saint Etienne joins the running, with a standard black double-vinyl edition also on offer. A super-limited, 500 copy Boos Store-only edition comes with a special edition pin badge.
All versions, comprising the same 17-track running order, have undergone remastering in a collaborative process undertaken by all four original band members, Simon 'Sice' Rowbottom, Tim Brown, Martin Carr and Rob Cieka.
Coming at the closing stages of a celebratory and dates-packed year for The Boo Radleys, the vinyl reissues are preceded by the band - touring without Carr - taking to the road for seven Giant Steps Tour live dates, opening with a SOLD-OUT warm-up date at Reading, South Street Arts Centre on Tue 13 June.
