The Lacs Recruit Craig Campbell For 'Great Minds Drink Alike'

(AristoPR) The Lacs have teamed up with country hitmaker Craig Campbell for their newest single, "Great Minds Drink Alike". The song is an exciting new take on party music for fans with a case of the Mondays who want to let loose with good friends and cold drinks.

"Craig's a fellow Georgia guy, and we've known him for some time. David Ray, Clay, and I were sitting around at the studio brainstorming potential party song titles and "Great Minds Drink" Alike was born. We immediately knew we had to get with Craig on this one and the rest was history," said Brian King from The Lacs. "The set felt like we had really escaped to a tropical island. We love doing songs like this because it's a little different than what we normally do but is still true to our style."

Clay Sharpe spoke on the new single, "We had a great time at the video shoot. It was the first time I've ever rapped with a parrot on my shoulder which was weird and awesome at the same time. We hope ya'll enjoy the good vibes of this one and remember when the stress stacks up, just call up your buddies and escape for awhile."

"Great Minds Drink Alike" comes on the heels of the Billboard-topping duo's recent achievement for an official Gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for their hit single "Dirt Road Dollars," with Nate Kenyon. With over 58 million views on YouTube and +81.6 million combined streams on digital streaming platforms, the song has become one of The Lacs' and Kenyon's biggest hits.

This RIAA certification marks the second career gold single for The Lacs, with their 2010 single "Kickin' Up Mud" also earning such honors. The Lacs are thrilled to receive this recognition and are grateful for their fans' unwavering support.

King elaborates on the success of the single and the loyalty of the fans, "I knew we had a song that people could relate to, but we had no clue it was going to be this big. At the time, we had just started our own label, so everyone was a little nervous knowing we were all in, but when the song hit two million views on YouTube in the first week, we knew we had something special. Don't matter if you're farming or just clearing land; this song makes you want to jump on a piece of machinery and tear up some dirt."

After releasing their previous single "Hellraisers in Heaven" with Murphy Elmore, the Lacs and Elmore have kicked off their "Hellraisers in Heaven" tour, with Kentucky native and Dirt Rock Empire singer-songwriter Dustin Spears serving as their support. The Lacs and Elmore hit the road in February for the first stop on the "Hellraisers in Heaven" Tour, which had a strong kick-off with back-to-back sold-out nights at the notorious Machine Shop in Flint, MI.

The Lacs have also recently announced the line-up for their 10th annual LACFEST, a 3-day music festival in Blackshear, GA, June 9th-11th at Moccasin Creek Offroad Park. This year's line-up will include performances by The Lacs, Struggle Jennings, Craig Campbell, Jesse Keith Whitley, Chris Taylor, Dustin Spears and more.

