The Natural Lines Announce Tour and Share 'Person Of Interest' Video

(Clarion Call) On Wednesday, May 3 The Natural Lines will kick off their East Coast tour in support of their self-titled album out now on Bella Union (order / stream). The tour will include shows in Brooklyn, Somerville, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and more. Lighthouse and the Whaler will support in most markets.

Today the band is excited to share their new video for "Person Of Interest" from their new album. The video was directed and shot by Nikki Saltby. On the track and video The Natural Lines' Matt Pond says: "The first time I drove out west, I was eighteen. We had to sleep on the side of the highway in our station wagon because we'd been driving straight from New Hampshire. We woke up in the Arizona desert.

"I had been raised in the mountains, engulfed in green leaves. In the desert, there was endless open space and so many shades of brown. I felt totally lost, like I was nothing.

"A part of me was terrified, a part of me was thrilled. I could be no one, I could be anyone. And in the song, there is the same feeling of being both.

"My friends in Arizona shot the video with this corresponding sensibility in mind. Beautiful, wide desert scenes set against the simplicity of love and 'normal life.'

"I didn't want to be in the video because it increased that sense of displacement - these days, we don't have to be anywhere specific to be a part of something happening far away. Also, I love it when other people sing our songs."

05.03 - Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at the Somerville Theatre

05.05 - Brooklyn, NY @ Saint Vitus

05.06 - Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage (at 1:00pm)

5.07 - Washington, D.C. @ Black Cat

05.09 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brendas

05.10 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Hard Rock Cafe

05.11 - Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe

05.12 - Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop

05.13 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

