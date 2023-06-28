The Prine Family Presents: You Got Gold 2023

(Oh Boy Records) The Prine Family Presents: You Got Gold 2023, a special event celebrating the songs of John Prine that will be taking place on October 8th through 9th in Nashville, TN.

A Note from Fiona.... The time I spent with John on the road made one thing very clear - the community he helped create was always, and remains, at the heart of the music, and the work we continue to do every day.

"I'm so happy that You Got Gold will now become an annual event to ensure that we maintain that connection and grow our beloved community. I look forward to seeing everyone back in Nashville this October, to celebrate John's songs and help further the work of The Hello in There Foundation.

Oct. 8 - Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA

Theater

Oct. 9 - Basement East

Oct. 10 - Ryman Auditorium

Pre-sale Begins on Wednesday, June 28th at 12pm CST - pre-sale password: JOHNNY get tickets here.

Related Stories

Chris Canterbury Takes On John Prine's 'Christmas In Prison'

David Starr Marked 1st Anniversary Of John Prine's Death With Cover 2021 In Review

Record Store Owners Curate Special John Prine RSD Release

You Got Gold: Celebrating the Life & Songs of John Prine Announced

More John Prine News