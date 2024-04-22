3rd Annual You Got Gold: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine Announced

Event poster Event poster

(Oh Boy) The Prine Family will present the third annual "You Got Gold: Celebrating the Songs of John Prine" this October in Nashville, with shows at the historic Ryman Auditorium (October 9), The Basement East (October 10, Prine's birthday) and the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's CMA Theater (October 11). The three nights of shows will be followed by John Prine Community Day on October 12, which will feature a variety of community-focused activities (more details to come).

The celebration will once again benefit The Hello in There Foundation and feature performances by an array of surprise artists, honoring not only Prine's esteemed career, but also the beloved community he built over the past 50 years.

Tickets for the three shows will be available for pre-sale starting this Wednesday, April 24 at 10:00am CT ( Use the Pre-Sale Password: FLAGDECAL) with general on-sale following this Friday, April 26 at 10:00am CT.

Of the celebration, Fiona Prine shares, "It is such an uplifting experience to witness the ways that fans and the music community come together annually to celebrate John's legacy, and to support the work of The Hello in There Foundation. We are excited this year to introduce some new ways for people to get involved through community volunteer projects and unique daytime activities over the four days in Nashville."

Last year's "You Got Gold" tribute raised over $200,000 for the Hello in There Foundation and featured performances by renowned artists such as Tanya Tucker, Rita Wilson, Lukas Nelson, Zac Brown, Susan Tedeschi, Amanda Shires, BJ Barham, Rodney Crowell, Pat McLaughlin, John Oates, Kelsey Waldon, Tré Burt, Joy Oladokun, Katie Pruitt, Anderson East, Ruston Kelly, Aaron Lee Tasjan, Grace Bowers and Courtney Marie Andrews among many others. Of the tributes, The Tennessean praised, "When you hear how well his material strikes at the earnest heart of those reinterpreting it, the reverence he's already held feels like it's somehow inadequate," while American Songwriter declared, "The sounds of John Prine's poetic words echoed through the Ryman Auditorium...a legacy of remarkable songs that are bound to last a lifetime."

Fionna added, "The time I spent with John on the road made one thing very clear - the community he helped create was always, and remains, at the heart of the music, and the work we continue to do every day. I'm so happy that You Got Gold will now become an annual event to ensure that we maintain that connection and grow our beloved community. I look forward to seeing everyone back in Nashville this October, to celebrate John's songs and help further the work of The Hello in There Foundation."

Tickets will be available here.

Related Stories

PRINE ON PRINE Has Been Released

Steve Earle Joins Holly Gleason for PRINE ON PRINE at NYC's Strand Books

The Prine Family Presents: You Got Gold 2023

Chris Canterbury Takes On John Prine's 'Christmas In Prison'

News > John Prine