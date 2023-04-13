Travis Scott, A$AP Rocky & Playboi Carti Lead Rolling Loud Lineup

(Audible Treats) Rolling Loud made headlines and history with its global expansion, but the Miami-based festival brand always does it biggest in their hometown. Today, Rolling Loud announces the lineup for Rolling Loud Miami 2023, bringing dozens of rap's biggest stars to heat up the scorching South Florida summer.

This year's fest recruits a high-wattage set of headliners: Travis Scott, bringing his high-energy spectacle; A$AP Rocky, digging into his deep catalog of hits, and Playboi Carti, the ascendant superstar looking to build on his unforgettable California performance. Featuring the most diverse lineup in Rolling Loud history, the eighth edition of the world's most powerful rap festival's flagship event returns to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on July 21-23, 2023.

For the first time, Rolling Loud branches out to include artists from across the genre spectrum-these artists do not make rap music, but they bring a hip-hop ethos to the music they make. Among these artists are UK phenom PinkPantheress, R&B superstar Bryson Tiller, hardcore punk heavy-hitters Turnstile, genre-bending songstress Foushee, and Spanish language rapper YOVNGCHIMI.

As always, Rolling Loud Miami 2023 promises a stacked undercard that reflects the landscape of modern hip-hop. Fans at Hard Rock can expect sizzling sets from A-Listers like Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, Lil Yachty, Trippie Redd, City Girls, and Don Toliver, rising superstars like Ice Spice, Coi Leray, Central Cee, and GloRilla, genre stalwarts like Rae Sremmurd and Freddie Gibbs, and promising prospects like Destroy Lonely, Lola Brooke, Babytron, redveil, Luh Tyler, Bktherula, and many more. As always, fans can expect Rolling Loud Miami to bring a diverse complement of surprises and special guests into the fold.

Rolling Loud Miami is the crown jewel of Rolling Loud's biggest year yet. The party started in March with Rolling Loud California, the first-ever music festival hosted at Hollywood Park, on the grounds adjacent to SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, CA. Headlined by Travis Scott, Future & Playboi Carti, Rolling Loud's first event in Los Angeles since 2019 brought memorable moments, like Justin Bieber making his Rolling Loud debut, and Lil Wayne and Nicki Minaj performing together onstage.

The next stop on Rolling Loud's world tour is Rolling Loud Thailand, headlined by Travis Scott, Cardi B, and Chris Brown. Rolling Loud's first-ever event in Asia debuts in Pattaya, Thailand on April 13-15, 2023. This summer, Rolling Loud hosts three festivals in Europe: the second annual Rolling Loud Portugal, the first-ever Rolling Loud Rotterdam in The Netherlands, and the inaugural Rolling Loud Germany in Munich.

Led by its founders Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif, Rolling Loud is the most powerful rap festival in history. Stay tuned for many more announcements.

