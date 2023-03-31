Twenty One Pilots Announce MTV Unplugged Release

Cover art

(Elektra) Twenty One Pilots have announced that they will be releasing their "MTV Unplugged" performance on vinyl and CD for the first time on April 21st.

The MTV Unplugged Tracklist will include Intro, Stressed Out, Tear in My Heart, House Of Gold / Lane Boy, Shy Away, Ride / Nico And The Niners and Car Radio / Heathens.

It will be released on vinyl in an exclusive blue colorway and as a deluxe CD accompanied by a 24-page photography booklet [album art below]. In addition, the band has launched a new MTV Unplugged merchandise collection that pays tribute to the iconic performance and is available on their official store.

Twenty One Pilots recently celebrated a decade of their seminal multiplatinum Fueled By Ramen debut album with the announcement of the Vessel 10 Year Anniversary Limited Edition Boxset which sold-out instantly.

Capping off 2022, Twenty One Pilots received multiple new RIAA certifications including Gold certification of their latest album Scaled And Icy, Gold certification of their single "Shy Away," Platinum certification of their single "Jumpsuit," and a Diamond certification for their generational anthem "Heathens." This notably marked the group's second Diamond award elevating them to rarified air as one of only 18 artists ever to earn multiple Diamond singles certifications.

Twenty One Pilots traversed North America on "THE ICY TOUR 2022," headlining arenas coast to coast. This past summer Twenty One Pilots headlined festivals around the globe and shared a special live version "Heathens," inspired by the opportunity to reimagine the song within the fitting world of Netflix's original hit series Stranger Things. Filmed on the last stop of their European festival run at Romania's Electric Castle festival, "Stranger Things // Heathens" (Live from Romania) is joined by an official performance video capturing the surprise live moment from the festival ground's historic Banffy Castle.

