Twenty One Pilots Share 'The Craving' Music Video

(Elektra) Twenty One Pilots have shared their brand new track and music video "The Craving (single version)," the final taste of new music off their forthcoming album Clancy which arrives everywhere this Friday, May 24th.

The group will celebrate the release of Clancy with The Clancy World Tour, their biggest headline tour ever, kicking off with a two-night stand on August 15th and 16th at Denver, CO's Ball Arena.

Produced by Live Nation, the tour will traverse North America through the fall followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, Europe, and the United Kingdom

