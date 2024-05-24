Twenty One Pilots Deliver New Album Clancy With Videos For Each Song

(Elektra) Twenty One Pilots have released their massively anticipated new album Clancy today via Fueled By Ramen. To celebrate the release, the duo of Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun joined fans on their YouTube channel last night for a special live stream where they debuted official music videos for every song on Clancy.
The group will celebrate the release of Clancy tonight with a special hometown underplay at Columbus, OH's Newport Music Hall, and will host a free 'Fan Premier Exhibit' in Columbus over the weekend at the Ohio State Bookstore, opening up the vault and showcasing artifacts and memorabilia from their history. The band have also announced exclusive release week pop-up shops in London, Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane which will open their doors to fans this weekend.
Co-produced by Joseph and Paul Meany, Clancy marks the final chapter in an multi-album and nearly decade long narrative first introduced in the band's 2015 multi-platinum breakthrough, BLURRYFACE. The ambitious collection is highlighted by the previously released tracks "The Craving (single version)," "Backslide," "Next Semester" and "Overcompensate," the latter of which rocketed up the Alternative Radio chart hitting #1, marking their 11th #1 at the format, and welcoming listeners back to the band's immersive world of 'Trench.'
Leading up to Clancy's release, Twenty One Pilots performed the new songs along with fan favorites across a run of super intimate live performances - which included sold-out shows in New York City, Mexico City, London and Berlin.
Twenty One Pilots will celebrate the release of Clancy with The Clancy World Tour, their biggest headline tour ever, kicking off with a two-night stand on August 15th and 16th at Denver, CO's Ball Arena. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will traverse North America through the fall followed by dates in New Zealand, Australia, Latin America, Europe, and the United Kingdom
