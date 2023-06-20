Ty Dolla $ign Announces More Motion Less Emotion Tour

(Atlantic) Ty Dolla $ign makes his triumphant return to the stage with his upcoming "More Motion Less Emotion Tour." The 31-city tour kicks off on September 15 in San Diego, CA and will feature special guests rising West Coast rapper, Symba & rising R&B singer, Leon Thomas, who is signed to Ty's EZMNY label imprint, as well as sounds from Ty's longtime DJ, Dre Sinatra.
General ticket on-sale begins this Friday, June 23 at 10am local time. Today's announcement of the "More Motion Less Emotion Tour" comes on the heels of the release of Ty's new single "Motion," which The New York Times praised Ty who "...found a new groove on the breezy, house-inflected summer-ready track," while FADER declared the single is "...custom-built for the summer heat."
"Motion" is the first single off the Los Angeles native's forthcoming new EP due out this Summer. This July, Ty will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his acclaimed mixtape, BEACH HOUSE 2, which featured the classic songs "Paranoid," "Irie" and more
9/15 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
9/16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
9/18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre
9/19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel
9/21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues
9/22 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
9/23 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
9/24 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
9/26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
9/27 - Nashville, TX - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
9/29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
9/30 - Miami, FL - Oasis Wynwood
10/1 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard
10/3 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
10/4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
10/6 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
10/7 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall
10/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel
10/10 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
10/11 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
10/13 - Toronto, ON - Rebel
10/14 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Cleveland
10/15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed
10/17 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom
10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center
10/20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
10/21 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Event & Convention Centre
10/22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
10/24 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades**
10/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo
10/27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield**
** dates without Symba & Leon Thomas
