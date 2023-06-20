Ty Dolla $ign Announces More Motion Less Emotion Tour

Tour poster

(Atlantic) Ty Dolla $ign makes his triumphant return to the stage with his upcoming "More Motion Less Emotion Tour." The 31-city tour kicks off on September 15 in San Diego, CA and will feature special guests rising West Coast rapper, Symba & rising R&B singer, Leon Thomas, who is signed to Ty's EZMNY label imprint, as well as sounds from Ty's longtime DJ, Dre Sinatra.

General ticket on-sale begins this Friday, June 23 at 10am local time. Today's announcement of the "More Motion Less Emotion Tour" comes on the heels of the release of Ty's new single "Motion," which The New York Times praised Ty who "...found a new groove on the breezy, house-inflected summer-ready track," while FADER declared the single is "...custom-built for the summer heat."

"Motion" is the first single off the Los Angeles native's forthcoming new EP due out this Summer. This July, Ty will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of his acclaimed mixtape, BEACH HOUSE 2, which featured the classic songs "Paranoid," "Irie" and more

9/15 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

9/16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

9/18 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre

9/19 - Albuquerque, NM - Revel

9/21 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues

9/22 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

9/23 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

9/24 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

9/26 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

9/27 - Nashville, TX - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

9/29 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

9/30 - Miami, FL - Oasis Wynwood

10/1 - Orlando, FL - The Vanguard

10/3 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

10/4 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

10/6 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

10/7 - Philadelphia, PA - Franklin Music Hall

10/8 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Steel

10/10 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

10/11 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS

10/13 - Toronto, ON - Rebel

10/14 - Cleveland, OH - Masonic Cleveland

10/15 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

10/17 - Denver, CO - Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Union Event Center

10/20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

10/21 - Vancouver, BC - Harbour Event & Convention Centre

10/22 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

10/24 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades**

10/26 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

10/27 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield**

** dates without Symba & Leon Thomas

