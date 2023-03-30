UTA Signs Country Singer-Songwriter Emily Ann Roberts

(L-R): Narvel Blackstock (Starstruck Entertainment), Jaime Roberts (UTA), Berkley Kriz (Starstruck Entertainment), Emily Ann Roberts, Nick Barnes (UTA), Lolo McClusky (UTA), Curt Motley (UTA), Cass Scripps (UTA)

(117) UTA has signed country singer-songwriter Emily Ann Roberts for worldwide representation in all areas. Roberts is managed by Starstruck Entertainment's Narvel Blackstock and Berkley Kriz.

Roberts - a Knoxville, Tenn. native - first rose to prominence with her runner-up finish on season 9 of The Voice as a member of Blake Shelton's team. Her debut EP, "Someday Dream," was released in 2019 and landed at No. 2 on the Billboard album charts and to-date, Roberts has accumulated more than 20 million cumulative streams. Named one of Country Evolution's "Artists To Watch 2023," Roberts has already played the coveted Grand Ole Opry stage 16 times, and has opened for Reba McEntire, Shelton, Sara Evans, Josh Turner, Scotty McCreery and Ricky Skaggs, among others.

Roberts' most recent single, the explosive fiddle-ridden revenge track "He Set Her Off," racked up more than 16,000 pre-saves and over 500,000 streams in two weeks and has garnered critical praise from PEOPLE, American Songwriter and Country Now. It followed the release last November of a gorgeous ballad and accompanying music video called "The Building" about her home church in Knoxville that earned placements on CMT, Taste of Country, CMT Australia, CMC-TV and more.

"UTA's reputation speaks for itself, and it is truly an honor to be added to its list of renowned clients," said Roberts. "I look forward to working with the incredible team at UTA and I'm excited about all of the things we can accomplish together."

"We were immediately drawn to Emily Ann's soaring vocals, natural musicianship, and authentic personality," said UTA's Curt Motley and Cass Scripps, adding, "Emily Ann has a unique sound, that honors traditional influences, and blends in a fresh current sound that sets her music apart. We are thrilled to add Emily Ann Roberts to the UTA Family of Artists and can't wait for all the new chapters of her career to unfold."

Related Stories

More Emily Ann Roberts News