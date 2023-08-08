Emily Ann Roberts Announces Can't Hide Country Release Show

Release party poster

(117) Emily Ann Roberts announced her album release show to celebrate the release of her debut full-length LP, Can't Hide Country on Thursday, September 21. The show will take place at the Bijou Theatre in Roberts' hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

Taking the historic stage in the city where it all began for the young talent, she will give fans a sneak peak at long-awaited tracks from the album along with her friend and special guest Alex Miller. Pre-sale starts tomorrow and tickets go on sale Friday, August 11 at 10 A.M. ET. Fans can purchase tickets here.

This album is a testament to her unwavering dedication to crafting authentic country music similar to what she grew up on back home in East, Tennessee. Drawing inspiration from her personal experiences, Emily Ann skillfully co-wrote 12 out of the 13 tracks, weaving together a collection of songs that beautifully reflect her journey as both an artist and a young woman navigating life's triumphs and tribulations. Performing in the town where her country music career began, Emily Ann's performance will be sure to awe the audience with her raw and honest lyrics and undeniable vocal talent.

Pre-Save Can't Hide Country, due out September 22, here: https://emilyannroberts.lnk.to/canthidecountry

"I can't wait to celebrate the release of Can't Hide Country in my hometown! These people and this place made me who I am and I just want to make them proud," said Emily Ann Roberts.

