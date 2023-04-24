Warren Zeiders Adds Fall Leg To Pretty Little Poison Tour

(Warner) Rising country star Warren Zeiders extends his Pretty Little Poison headlining tour. The 23 new dates will feature A Thousand Horses as tour support and kick off September 15 in Buffalo, NY, and include Warren's first headlining show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.
A complete list of dates is available below. Tickets for the newly added shows go on-sale this Friday (April 28th). Zeiders is no stranger to success on the road. The 29-date Spring 2023 Pretty Little Poison Tour was his biggest headlining run to-date and saw 33k+ tickets sold and 27 sold-out shows (many of which sold-out up to 6-months in advance). In addition to his headlining tour, Zeiders is playing some of the biggest festivals of the year, including: CMA Fest, Gulf Coast Jam, Faster Horses, Watershed and Stagecoach (which will mark this 100th show).
Last month, Warren released his latest single "Pretty Little Poison." Written by Jared Keim, Ryan Beaver (HARDY, William Clark Green) and Zeiders and produced by the GRAMMY Award-winning Ross Copperman (Chase Rice, Dierks Bentley, Priscilla Block), "Pretty Little Poison" is the title track of the Pretty Little Poison (Sampler) EP (out Friday, 4.28) and the headlining tour - watch the video for "Pretty Little Poison" here. Also available this Friday are two brand-new songs from Warren: "Inside Your Head" and "Coming Down High." On the Copperman-produced and Lee Miller and Chris Stapleton-penned "Inside Your Head," Zeiders' powerfully desperate vocals illustrate the toiled emotional state and lingering questions at the end of a relationship. While on "Coming Down High" - produced by Bart Butler (Jon Pardi, Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson) & Ryan Gore (Jon Pardi, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce) and penned by Zeiders, Butler, Beaver , and Benjy Davis (Anderson East, Cody Johnson, Jordan Davis) - again is Zeiders tumbling through the craze of love. With stellar songwriter and top-shelf collaborators, both are a taste of what to expect from his Warner Records debut later this year. Listen here.
WARREN ZEIDERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES:
Bold denotes newly Pretty Little Poison dates w. A Thousand Horses as tour support
+ denotes sold-out show
April 21 - Denver, CO - Grizzly Rose +
April 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex+
April 23 - Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert Hall+
April 26 - Reno, NV - Cargo Concert Hall+
April 27 - Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst+
April 28 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades+
April 30 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach
May 2 - Los Angeles, CA - Boca
May 26 - Roanoke, VA - Dr. Pepper Park at The Bridges
May 27 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest
June 2 - Panama City Beach, FL - Gulf Coast Jam
June 3 - East Gadsden, AL - Bash! In The Bend
June 8 - Nashville, TN - CMA Fest
June 10 - Clinton, IA - Tailgate N' Tallboys 2023
June 15 - Valparaiso, IN - Central Park Plaza
June 16 - North Lawrence, OH - Country Fest
June 17 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tallboys
June 22 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom
June 23 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District
June 24 - Clearwater, NE - Clearwater Rodeo
July 6 - Fort Loramie, OH - Country Concert 2023
July 7 - Independence, IA - Buchanan County Fairgrounds & Campgrounds
July 8 - Arthur, IL - Moultrie-Douglas County Fair
July 13 - Arnold's Park, IA - Captain's Getaway
July 14 - West Salem, WI - Country Boom 2023
July 15 - Brooklyn, MI - Faster Horses Festival 2023
July 27 - Three Forks, MT - Headwaters Country Jam 2023
July 29 - Wahoo, NE - Saunders County Fairgrounds
Aug. 2 - Elma, WA - Grays Harbour County Fairgrounds
Aug. 3 - Klamath Falls, OR - Klamath County Fairgrounds
Aug. 4 - Sweet Home, OR - Oregon Jamboree Music Festival 2023
Aug. 5 - Quincy, WA - Watershed Festival 2023
Aug. 9 - Hermiston, OR - Umatilla County Fair
Aug. 10 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry +
Aug. 11 - Jerome, ID - Jerome County Fairgrounds
Aug. 12 - Grand Junction, CO - Warehouse25sSixty-Five Kitchen & Bar
Aug. 18 - Jordan, NY - Kegs Canalside
Aug. 19 - Montreal, CA - Lasso 2023
Aug. 31 - Dewey Beach, DE - Bottle & Cork +
Sept. 1 - Philippi, WV - Barbour County Fair
Sept. 2 - Meshoppen, PA - Wyoming County Community Fair
Sept. 15 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
Sept. 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
Sept. 21 - Cleveland, OH - Agora Ballroom
Sept. 22 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!
Sept. 28 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Jones Assembly
Sept. 29 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
Sept. 30 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues New Orleans
Oct. 4 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 5 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
Oct. 12 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
Oct. 13 - North Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues Myrtle Beach
Oct. 14 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 19 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Oct. 20 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Oct. 21 - Greenville, SC - Greenville Country Music Fest
Oct. 26 - Louisville, KY - Paristown
Oct. 27 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Oct. 28 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Nov. 2 - Saint Louis, MO - The Pageant
Nov. 4 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis
Nov. 9 - Huntington, NY - The Paramount
Nov. 10 - Boston, MA - House of Blues Boston
Nov. 11 - Philadelphia, PA - The Fillmore Philadelphia
