Warren Zeiders Announces North American Headline Tour

(Warner Records) Rising country star Warren Zeiders announces his Pretty Little Poison 2024 headlining tour dates. The 24 new dates include stops across the US and Canada, with Clayton Mullen and Austin Williams as tour support .

Fan Club pre-sale opens tomorrow (Oct. 24), and the public on-sale opens Friday (Oct. 27). For tickets and more information, visit: https://www.warrenzeiders.com/prettylittlepoison.

Zeiders, who turned to music after a career-ending sports injury, began posting covers and his own hook-driven originals on social media in 2020, and fast forward to today, has quickly become one of Nashville's newest headliners. These 2024 dates follow his incredibly successful 2023 Pretty Little Poison headlining tour. The Spring tour was Zeiders' biggest headline run to-date and saw 27 sold-out shows, while the Fall tour touted major festivals like Stagecoach, Faster Horses and Watershed, in addition to 18 sold-out shows, including Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

In August, Zeiders released his debut album Pretty Little Poison via Warner Records. With producers including GRAMMY-Award-winner Ross Copperman (Dierks Bentley, Old Dominion), Bart Butler (Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi) and Ryan Gore (Kelsea Ballerini, Midland), the 14-track album "reads like a diary of his soul, reverberating through a sonic adventure of dark twists and turns paired with songwriting that shoots an arrow right through every listener's heart" (People Magazine), while Zeiders' "emotional country songwriting" (Rolling Stone) shines. The album's title track landed him his debut on Billboard's Hot 100, is currently at #24 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs Chart, #24 on Mediabase's Country Airplay Top 40 Chart, and was named by Rolling Stone as one of The Best Country Songs of 2023 So Far.

At just 24 years old, Zeiders recently surpassed 1 billion cumulative career streams and has earned a staggering 1 billion+ TikTok views and 4 million+ monthly Spotify listeners.

WARREN ZEIDERS UPCOMING TOUR DATES:

ITALICS denotes remaining 2023 headlining tour dates

BOLD denotes newly announced 2024 headlining tour dates

Oct. 26 - Paristown - Louisville, KY (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 27 - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN (SOLD OUT)

Oct. 28 - The Fillmore Detroit - Detroit, MI (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 2 - The Pageant - St. Lous, MO (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 3 - The Admiral - Omaha, NE

Nov. 4 - The Fillmore Minneapolis - Minneapolis, MN (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 9 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 10 - House of Blues Boston - Boston, MA (SOLD OUT)

Nov. 11 - The Fillmore Philadelphia - Philadelphia, PA (SOLD OUT)

Dec. 12 - The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV

Feb. 2 - Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center - Mankato, MN+

Feb. 8 - Greensboro Coliseum Complex Piedmont Hall - Greensboro, SC+

Feb. 9 - Charleston Municipal Auditorium - Charleston, WV+

Feb. 15 - The Lyric Oxford - Oxford, MS+

Feb. 16 - JJ's Live - Fayetteville, AR+

Feb. 17 - Cains Ballroom - Tulsa, OK+

Feb. 22 - Emo's - Austin, TX+

Feb. 24 - House of Blues Dallas - Dallas, TX+

March 8 - House of Blues San Diego - San Diego, CA*

March 9 - House of Blues Anaheim - Anaheim, CA*

March 10 - The Warfield - San Francisco, CA*

March 13 - The Union - Salt Lake City, UT*

March 15 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA*

March 16 - Showbox SoDo - Seattle, WA*

March 17 - McMenamins Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR*

March 19 - Commodore Ballroom - Vancouver, BC*

March 21 - River Cree Resort & Casino - Enoch, AB*

March 22 - Grey Eagle Resort & Casino Event Center - Tsuut'ina, AB*

March 23 - Coors Event Centre - Saskatoon, SK*

March 25 - Burton Cummings Theatre - Winnipeg, MB*

March 28 - London Music Hall - London, ON*

March 29 - Danforth Music Hall - Toronto, ON*

March 30 - MTELUS - Montreal, QC*

June 22 - South Dakota Cattleman's Prime Time Gala - Sioux Falls, SD

June 28 - Country Fest - Cadott, WI

July 13 - Country Concert - Fr. Loramie, OH

Aug. 1 - WE Fest - Detroit Lake, MN

+denotes show with Clayton Mullen as support

*denotes show with Austin Williams as support

Related Stories

Warren Zeiders Honored With 1 Billion Streams Plaque At Ryman Debut

Warren Zeiders' 'Pretty Little Poison' Debuts As Most Added On Country Radio

Warren Zeiders Surprised With Platinum Award For 'Ride The Lightning'

Warren Zeiders Adds Fall Leg To Pretty Little Poison Tour

More Warren Zeiders News